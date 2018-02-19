In Praise of Illness

Being ill gives you a certain clarity about things. Before illness, the weight of the world lies on your shoulders about all sorts of mostly insignificant things – deadlines, existential crises, physical appearances, petty arguments etc. After illness, in those first days of being able to function as a human being again, all of that fades into insignificance – truly, it gave me a renewed sense of life.

Why? Because at the end of the day, physical health is all we’ve got. We don’t think about it, and almost all of us abuse it – I for one don’t exercise enough, people smoke and drink heavily, we eat without thinking about what our body needs, I even wear clothing that damages me slightly in the name of fashion (and I’m sure I’m not alone in this). I’ve come out of illness with a renewed admiration for those who take special care of themselves – not that they need my commendation, they’ll be winning in the end anyways by putting years on their life. And I wonder how before I was so unaware of how fortunately healthy, happy and well I am.

Ultimately however, I am not a saint and I know that as time passes I will forget the revelatory experience of waking up one morning no longer in constant pain, feeling as free as if someone gave me wings. I am writing this in praise of how this non-serious illness opened my eyes: next time you’re feeling overwhelmed by deadlines or small inconveniences, just take a moment to remember you and your loved ones’ health. All problems pale in comparison – when they go, that’s when you’re really in trouble. Other problems can be overcome.

Also, remember to get your flu jab – you’ll regret it later if you don’t.

