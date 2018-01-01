Art & Photography

In Part one, I introduced The Tale of Genji which is one of the famous classic novels written in eleventh century. But in earlier age, writing poem was already popular and many of the poems remain. At that time, many anthologies of poems were published, and it was popular to critique and choose good poets. […]
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the town is full of decorations and chocolates. Have you already had a plan with your boyfriend/girlfriend or are you looking for someone to go out? Of course, love was always matter of concern since old ages. Even in ancient Japan, love was the most important thing in […]