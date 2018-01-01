Music

Dream Wife – ALBUM REVIEW

Dream Wife. Brighton punk rock band Dream Wife have just recently realised their anticipated self-titled debut album on the record label Lucky Number. I’ve been a fan of this boisterous group for a number of years now, having the pleasure of catching their set at Latitude Festival this past summer.  The band harks back to […]

Review: Albert Hammond Jr. + Franz Ferdinand at the O2 Academy Newcastle

Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. returned to the Newcastle O2 Academy as part of his promotion for his upcoming album ‘Francis Trouble’. Gowan Whalley delightfully takes you through his findings!

by Zephyr

1 2 3 36