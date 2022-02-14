50 years on from the UK’s first official Pride march in 1972, February marks an observation month of LGBT+ history. The long struggle for LGBT+ rights in the UK goes far beyond 1972, and even further beyond our borders, with pivotal movements across the world shaping the fight for LGBT+ rights into what it is today. One such movement is the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, and, as February also marks Black History Month in America, it seems fitting to pay homage to the heroic trans women and lesbians of colour who played key roles during and after the movement. In tirelessly fighting and advocating for LGBT+ rights, Marsha P. Johnson, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Stormé DeLarverie, and Sylvia Rivera faced further discrimination as a result of their race.

Their stories show that throughout LGBT+ History Month, it is as important to celebrate the achievements of the LGBT+ community and the progress made as it is to remember that the struggle for LGBT+ rights is far from over. Millions of LGBT+ persons across the world still face discrimination, prejudice and violence as a result of their gender, identity, and sexual orientation today, including in the UK, and it is vital that we learn from history as we continue to fight against this discrimination.

In addition to my editor’s picks this week (which can be found further down the page), I’d also like to highlight a few of The Bubble‘s past articles in honour of LGBT+ History Month:

And in this week’s editor’s picks, Davina Veselichka evaluates why nuclear power is not a viable solution to the climate crisis, Becca Sheridan reviews the Mark Hillery Programme of the Durham Drama Festival, and Halle Afflick considers the ethical standards behind vegan beauty brands:

Featured image: Stock Catalogue on Flickr with license.