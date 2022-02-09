Looking beyond the label: vegan beauty brands and ethical standards

As we shake off winter and dive straight into the 2022 spring beauty trends, we must consider cruelty-free brands that don’t compromise on ethics. Following the results of Veganuary, kind-to-planet brands have remained on the public radar. In 2021 alone, The Vegan Society registered an impressive 16, 439 products with The Vegan Trademark and this trademark remains present in 87 countries across the globe. Many beauty businesses have therefore embraced this growing market and now 22,000 cosmetic and toiletry products are registered with The Vegan Society globally.

Whether you’re a devoted vegan or just looking to make more environmentally friendly choices, you could easily make an ethically informed switch to your daily beauty routine. More and more brands are adapting their formulas to create products that protect the environment and animal welfare when they can. For example, many mainstream beauty brands are edging towards the cusp of veganism or are fully committing to the movement with every product complying with animal cruelty policies and avoiding animal-derived ingredients.

Technological advancements and scientific innovations have encroached upon the beauty community stimulating the creation of an array of differing vegan-friendly formulas that maintain great performance, yet the price and quality are not compromised. Hence, for many people, vegan options are simply not a matter of ethics anymore, instead, they are a lifestyle. Vegan brands such as “Faith in Nature” believe in harnessing the power of nature without harming it in the process. Thus, their products are made by combining the highest quality, naturally derived, cruelty-free ingredients. This vegan brand also holds additional incentives to buy its products. For example, certain products that are bought online enable the planting of a tree by the brand. Additionally, their commitment to ethical beauty products is epitomised throughout their refill range, which means substantially less plastic is used and less landfill is consequently created as a result. Beauty brands such as “Faith in Nature” are thriving currently, and the vegan sector is evolving endlessly.

Ethics and sustainability are evidently influential in purchasing decisions across global demographics today. Fundamentally, consumers are opting for brands that they trust to make morally correct decisions in the manufacturing process of beauty products. Therefore, beauty brands are feeling the ever-growing pressure to reveal the backstory behind their products and to ensure that their products embody the standards that are important to consumers today.

It is consequently important to know what you’re looking for. What makes a brand truly ethical and sustainable can depend on numerous factors, such as: Charitable Giving, The Vegan Trademark/Cruelty-Free, Palm Oil Free and Environmentally Friendly Resource and Waste Management

Practically, you may struggle to find a brand that corresponds with this full criterion of ethical standards. Nonetheless, making just one ethically informed switch can go a long way and will help you work with others to look after yourself, nature and the environment. So, next time you are out shopping, buying any one product that ticks off an ethical standard is no doubt a positive step in the right direction.

Featured Image from Flickr with License