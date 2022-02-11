Live Theatre’s Elevator Festival 2022 introduces the best new plays by rising talent

Elevator Festival returns to Live Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 26 March with an exciting opportunity to take a first look at plays by the future theatre makers from the North East and beyond. Made possible through the Live Theatre Bursary and Talent Development programme, Elevator Festival is a celebration of the very best new theatre talent. Alongside the plays and readings is a specially curated programme of insightful workshops with leading theatre professionals and networking opportunities.

Two brand new plays by North East writers take centre stage in the festival. The first is Intergalactic (Petals and Constellations) from Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 March. Written by Alison Scurfield and Directed by Graeme Thompson this debut play is a witty and tender tale about grief, growing up gay and the universe. The second is The Twenty Seven Club by Lucy Nichol and Chris Connel from Wednesday 23 to Saturday 26 March. Set in 1990’s Newcastle after the recent death of Kurt Cobain, explores the mental health crisis and its origin. Emma becomes obsessed with one question – why do so many rock stars die aged 27?