As we patiently walk from our snug housing out into the British weather, we endure the rain, accepting it as a wet fact of life. However, while some of us might scoff at the idea of a holiday in soggy Wales, the seeming abundance of water is something we might be taking for granted. Cape […]
“The episodes of oppression against indigenous peoples and against French settlers have become conveniently discarded in favour of a glorifying narrative of Canada’s history. The dark shadows of a colonial past have been worryingly swept under the rug, thrown out to the dustbin of history.”