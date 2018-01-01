Britain

Why We Should Care about Water Shortage in Britain

As we patiently walk from our snug housing out into the British weather, we endure the rain, accepting it as a wet fact of life. However, while some of us might scoff at the idea of a holiday in soggy Wales, the seeming abundance of water is something we might be taking for granted. Cape […]

Colonialism, Camp and Canada: Reflections on Britain’s complex imperial legacy

“The episodes of oppression against indigenous peoples and against French settlers have become conveniently discarded in favour of a glorifying narrative of Canada’s history. The dark shadows of a colonial past have been worryingly swept under the rug, thrown out to the dustbin of history.”

https://www.flickr.com/photos/secretlondon/3598534263/in/photolist-6tZqSc-JGRNC-bDVK8y-VAV3Xe-7Z72T3-7Z3iZU-7Z3k6w-7Za2VB-oStrxU-7XC9vz-efVLYW-nGretr-6tFDyh-26Uxv-bXeAes-7ZLsVd-sfP9Z5-RJiWVX-bDYma5-7Z9swd-7YZEB8-bEH9ZJ-4K8cQR-7Z3PHM-7ZPkgz-JtnHKZ-4jabrB-4K6BHy-5zToPf-7Z2XY5-efKDSq-Mfbmk-sfQ3Bf-bessVr-9EUbos-nGBJip-efPZbi-SUFtoJ-x8nMN-Js9TDi-SUFve7-TLETXV-Fyg28T-SLWvSK-ebGs8t-UjLrUq-axLARA-drYMut-TwKe79-q8y8U2