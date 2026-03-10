A Man written by a Woman

Over the past few years there has been an influx of fictional heart throbs. The fantasy genre has dominated the reading and market, and adaptations of romance novels seem to be appearing on our screens weekly. To name just a few adored fictional men, and the ones I’ll be discussing in this article, Connell Waldron, Conrad Fisher and Kai Azer. It’s hard to ignore this cultural shift of genre. Of course, what’s popular in the entertainment and the literary realm is constantly changing but I believe that there is deeper reasoning for this particular shift. This desired archetype of man, which is perpetuated, differs massively to the norms of modern dating. In a society where romantic relations hinge on endless unspoken stages, levels of causality and emphasis on appearance, these fictional men offer a welcomed opposition. So, does the popularity of this genre act as rebellion against modern dating? Are these female authors expressing women’s true romantic desires?

Ofcourse in the screen adaptations the male protagonists are often played by attractive actors, many who are already viewed as heart throbs in their own right, but the actual allure to these characters has little to do with their physical appearance. After all, these characters were made attractive through their descriptions and story lines. Across the fantasy, realist and romance genre the male characters which gain the most attention and fans share 3 main characteristics.

The first of these is emotional vulnerability. Even in a novel defined by miscommunication and avoidance, Sally Rooney’s Normal People shows Connell Waldron as intensely reflective and emotionally driven. Lauren Robert’s Kai Azer is greatly defined by his emotional confliction and past trauma. And who could forget Conrad Fisher’s famous declaration of love; “Because I’ve changed everything about myself and the one thing that never changes is that I love you”. The rawest lay out of emotion possible.

Which leads me on to the next trait, complete monogamous infatuation. Now this may seem obvious. Surprise the ideal man should be loyal and not have a wondering eye. However, it is this undying emotional commitment to their love interest. These dramatic vulnerable declarations of love. This connection that through all stages and challenges of their life their love remains consistent. If anything, this is the heart wrenching foundation of both Normal People and The Summer I Turned Pretty. This isn’t the typical treatment you’d get from say a hinge date.

And the final trait I’d like to note is stereotypical ‘masculinity’ but within reason. It is unfortunate but undeniable that toxic and unhealthy masculinity is idealised in our current society. Figures such as Andrew Tate and more recently political parties have enforced unachievable and blatantly misogynistic hierarchies and expectations. These female authors suggest assertiveness and elements of physical strength are somewhat desirable. A main part of Kai Azer is that he is a highly trained prince with hunting abilities. Both Conrad Fisher and Connell Waldron are said to be athletic and have a stereotypical interest in football. It appears a balance of archetypal masculine traits are desirable when combined with emotional vulnerability and infatuation.

So, to conclude, of course not every woman’s desires or expectations of their partner is present in these novels. They aren’t a magic window into your girlfriend’s mind. Furthermore, not every female-written romance novel has the same qualities and express the perspective of the women that read it, especially with controversial authors such as Colleen Hoover. However, it does certainly seem that a large number of women idealise a certain type of male partner which is reflected in the novels that they read. And the figures which are idealised in these novels appear to be uncommon in the current scope of heterosexual dating. So perhaps your partner’s reading list and preference can give your insight into their needs in a relationship and values in a partner. Perhaps this is a call for society to reform their views and enactment of romance.