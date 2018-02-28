Student Staples: The Pasta Bake

The pasta bake is a classic dish for me and my housemates. If you need something to last you a few days at the end of a week, when the budget it tight, it is the perfect meal. There are so many variations, and you can really use whatever you have in your cupboard/fridge. Plus it is cheap I have tried and tested many types, but this recipe is by far my favourite.

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp flour

300ml milk

1 generous tbsp paprika

1 tsp chilli powder

2 generous handfuls of grated cheese

Salt & pepper

1 tsp oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, finely diced

1 rasher of bacon, cut into small slices

5cm of chorizo, cut into small cubes

5 handfuls pasta

2 handfuls peas

More cheese to sprinkle on top

Method

Place the pasta in saucepan of salted, boiling water and cook to the instructions on the packet and then drain Melt the butter and flour together in a saucepan, whisking Once they have combined, add half of the milk and whisk. Once it has started to thicken add the other half of the milk and again wait for it to thicken, still whisking Once thick, add the paprika, chilli powder, salt, pepper and cheese Stir until the cheese has melted Taste and make sure you are happy with the flavour – now would be the time to add any extra seasoning. If you are happy, then remove from the heat. Fry the onions, chorizo and bacon in some oil Once they have softened, add the garlic and fry until cooked Stir the fried ingredients, peas and the drained pasta into sauce Place into an oven baking dish and top with more cheese Bake at 180° until the cheese has melted and the top has started to brown

***Obviously chorizo isn’t an ingredient everyone has in their fridge, so you could add chicken, or just the bacon, or miss those ingredients out all together if you are veggie.