Things fall apart; I am of course referring to British society in a snowstorm. Up here in Durham at the epicenter of the ‘Beast from the East’ and its advance across the UK, minute scenes of chaos have been visible to all. No, I’m not talking about the collapse of government or paralysis of the national grid; I’m talking about the small but significant disruptions caused by people nationwide collectively looking out of their snow-encrusted windows in the morning and just thinking; ‘nah’.

I’ll admit I’ve barely left the house in several days, but when I have, its been like iconic scenes from The Walking Dead. I step into the street, and not a soul can be heard except for the howling wind, with road and path indistinguishable under a foot of snow. A quick trip to the supermarket, and the usually busy aisles are empty except for an abandoned shopping cart, and shelves are stripped bare. Essential goods like bread, fruit and mince have been panic bought as if under apocalyptic conditions, and supply lines have broken down. Institutions have shut down, public transport has ceased, red alerts have been broadcast and emails have been circulated instructing to take cover and help the less able in society. We’re just a soundtrack away from becoming the next set of an environmental disaster film.

However, time is passing and the Beast of the East’s jaws are loosening. Soon we will wake up from this artificial hibernation and this will all be a frosty daydream, and Spring will return. Until then, enjoy it – it’s not everyday society not only permits a temporary shut-down, but endorses it. The Bubble has your entertainment covered as you lie around in bed.

Wishing you all a comfortable passage through the snowstorm,