Durham University student announced as runner up in national legal award

A student from Durham University has emerged as the runner up in National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award 2018 – a nationwide competition to find the brightest legal talent in the UK.

Olivia Donlan, who currently studies Law LLB at Durham, came in second place in the coveted competition, beating six other shortlisted students to claim the runner up title.

In the past, previous runners up have gone out to work in reputable law firms. 20-year old Olivia, who is originally from Manchester, said that she was very proud to have her work recognised by National Accident Helpline:

“To be recognised and be runner up in nationwide competition is amazing and I am delighted with and very proud of this achievement. This will look fantastic on my CV! I am very excited to see how the law is applied in a practical context, and how a legal firm actually works. Practical experience is incredibly important and this work placement is truly invaluable to any law student.”

When Olivia isn’t studying for her degree, she is a keen football and tennis player. Her sporting talents also extend to martial arts, as she is the proud owner of a brown belt in karate.

Olivia was chosen as the runner up by a panel of industry experts, above six other candidates. In response to her essay, National Accident Helpline’s Managing Director Simon Trott said:

“As a really deserving runner up, Olivia showed a fantastic understanding of the personal injury space. We’re very impressed by the high quality of submissions that Future Legal Mind receives from students like Olivia across the country, and are pleased to see the difference it can make to the career prospects for shortlisted students.”

Olivia was shortlisted alongside seven other finalists from across the UK and submitting her entry in response to the essay question, which was:

The personal injury legal sector is frequently attacked by government, insurers and media as ambulance-chasing lawyers seeking to promote a compensation culture. What can organisations in the personal injury legal sector do differently in order to dispel the misconceptions and bring integrity back to claiming compensation?

To find out more about Future Legal Mind, and for details on entering the 2019 award, visit: national-accident-helpline.co.uk/future-legal-mind