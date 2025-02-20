White Chocolate and Raspberry Pancakes

Amelia Brown in Food Lifestyle on 20 February, 2025.

Pancake day may still be a few weeks away, however it’s never too early to start thinking about ideas. These pancakes are easy to make, extremely tasty, and can also be altered to have a valentine’s twist! 

To make these pancakes, I have adapted Louisa Carter’s ‘Fluffy American Pancakes’ recipe from BBC food, to incorporate the fruit and chocolate. 

Ingredients: 

  • 130ml milk
  • 1 egg 
  • 135g plain flour 
  • ¼ bag of frozen raspberries
  • 1 bag of white chocolate chips 
  • 1 teaspoon of baking powder 
  • 2 tablespoons of caster sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons of butter 

Optional:

  •  ¼ bottle of raspberry sauce 
  • Heart shaped cookie cutters 

Step 1: Mix all dry ingredients together in a bowl: flour, baking powder, caster sugar 

Step 2: In another bowl whisk together the milk and egg. Meanwhile, melt the butter and add this as well. 

Step 3: Next, combine both of these bowls together and mix thoroughly 

Step 4: Add in the white chocolate chips and raspberries, and mix some more (the amount you add is optional, I personally used around ½ a bag of chocolate chips and ¼ a bag of frozen raspberries 

Step 5: Add a small spoonful of butter to a frying pan and put this on heat until melted 

Step 6: If using the heart shaped cutter, place the cutter down in the pan with the soft side on the pan surface and the cutter side facing upwards (to avoid scratches) 

Step 7: add a small amount of the mix inside the heart shape (the mixture spreads out quickly, so try not to fill up the mould too much)

Step 8: alternatively, the pancakes can be done by freehand, by placing small dollops of the mix into the man to create little circle shaped pancakes 

Step 9: wait for roughly 4 minutes. If the pancake seems firm enough, use a fish slice to try and flip it. (this part is up to your own judgment, to ensure it doesn’t burn or collapse whilst flipping)

Step 10: once cooked, place on a plate and top with raspberry sauce (optional) and some more white chocolate chips

Other toppings could include: fresh raspberries, syrup/honey, Nutella – feel free to experiment or add your favourite topping!

Most Read

  1. What has happened to support act etiquette?

  2. LGBTQ+ History Month in film

  3. The psychology of fashion

  4. Animated TV to add to your watchlist right now

  5. Black History Month: Jazz and the Evolution of Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Instagram