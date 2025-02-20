White Chocolate and Raspberry Pancakes

Pancake day may still be a few weeks away, however it’s never too early to start thinking about ideas. These pancakes are easy to make, extremely tasty, and can also be altered to have a valentine’s twist!

To make these pancakes, I have adapted Louisa Carter’s ‘Fluffy American Pancakes’ recipe from BBC food, to incorporate the fruit and chocolate.

Ingredients:

130ml milk

1 egg

135g plain flour

¼ bag of frozen raspberries

1 bag of white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon of baking powder

2 tablespoons of caster sugar

2 tablespoons of butter

Optional:

¼ bottle of raspberry sauce

Heart shaped cookie cutters

Step 1: Mix all dry ingredients together in a bowl: flour, baking powder, caster sugar

Step 2: In another bowl whisk together the milk and egg. Meanwhile, melt the butter and add this as well.

Step 3: Next, combine both of these bowls together and mix thoroughly

Step 4: Add in the white chocolate chips and raspberries, and mix some more (the amount you add is optional, I personally used around ½ a bag of chocolate chips and ¼ a bag of frozen raspberries

Step 5: Add a small spoonful of butter to a frying pan and put this on heat until melted

Step 6: If using the heart shaped cutter, place the cutter down in the pan with the soft side on the pan surface and the cutter side facing upwards (to avoid scratches)

Step 7: add a small amount of the mix inside the heart shape (the mixture spreads out quickly, so try not to fill up the mould too much)

Step 8: alternatively, the pancakes can be done by freehand, by placing small dollops of the mix into the man to create little circle shaped pancakes

Step 9: wait for roughly 4 minutes. If the pancake seems firm enough, use a fish slice to try and flip it. (this part is up to your own judgment, to ensure it doesn’t burn or collapse whilst flipping)

Step 10: once cooked, place on a plate and top with raspberry sauce (optional) and some more white chocolate chips

Other toppings could include: fresh raspberries, syrup/honey, Nutella – feel free to experiment or add your favourite topping!