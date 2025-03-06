The best pancake toppings 

Finally, it’s nearly pancake day. I don’t know about anyone else, but I have been waiting almost a month for this special event to arrive. With this in mind, here are a range of suggestions for how to decorate your pancakes, this Shrove Tuesday.

Syrup and lemon

This one is an absolute classic, if anything perhaps too obvious. But sometimes it can’t be beaten, regardless of the multiple options available. If you really want to go all out, treat yourself to syrup, lemon and sugar. I have a distinct memory of being told in primary school that pancakes could only have lemon and sugar, or syrup on its own. But really that’s just silly. Just one topping is never enough!

Nutella (+fruit)

Nutella, or perhaps a supermarket own brand hazelnut spread (we are on a student budget after all) proves itself to be a secure topping, every year. I personally like to add fruit with mine, mostly strawberries or bananas, just to add a little contrasting flavour.

Other, more exciting, chocolate spreads are also encouraged! I recently discovered the Marks and Spencer cookies and cream spread – highly recommend! Iceland on North Road also has various options, including Milky Way and Malteser styled spreads.

White chocolate hazelnut spread

If you are a fan of Kinder Beuno white chocolate, then this is definitely the choice for you. I usually purchase the M&S Hazelnut cream spread; however, I believe similar (and perhaps cheaper) alternatives are available. Again, this pancake can be topped with strawberries – or even raspberries – for an effective flavour.

Raspberry sauce

I recently purchased a raspberry sauce from Sainsbury’s, and genuinely have become obsessed with it. If you read my last recipe, you will know that this sauce goes particularly well with a sprinkling of white chocolate chips (if you put them on whilst the pancake is still hot the chocolate melts into the sauce! Trust me on this one).

Smoked salmon and cream cheese

Personally, I’m not at all a savoury pancake kind of person, however I am aware that plenty of people are. Smoked salmon may seem a bit basic, but its popular for a reason. If you want to spice things up maybe try this with some avocado, paprika and lemon juice.

Pistachio cream

Again, this product can be found in M&S, and likely from other stores too. Personally it is something I have yet to try, however my friend Maddie swears by it, so I will take her word for it. Suitable accompaniments may include raspberries, white chocolate or honey.

Eton mess

I recently went to the Pancake Café in Crossgate, and their eton mess crepe has left me inspired! To replicate this, you will need some crushed meringue, whipped cream and some berries (frozen raspberries, blackcurrants etc are probably the best to use). The use of vanilla ice cream is optional.

Banoffee

Again, this one is inspired by a recent trip to Riverview Kitchen. The simplest way I can think of replicating this at home would be to purchase some toffee or caramel sauce/spread, crush some digestive biscuits, add some whipped cream and banana slices. Bonus points if you grate chocolate on top – or just crumble a Cadbury’s Flake.

Kinder

Whilst this may seem obvious to some, often I prefer to just melt my own chocolate rather than buy a particular spread/sauce. One of the best chocolates for this I have discovered – after many attempts – is the miny Kinder chocolate bars. They are relatively easy to melt in the microwave and taste so good melted! I first tried this on a croissant and then decided it would work for pancakes too.

Banana Pancakes

Sometimes fruit pancakes seem like a difficult concept, but they are actually really easy – banana ones especially. All you need to do is mush up some bananas and stir them thoroughly into to your pancake mix before frying. To finish, honey, syrup or a small amount of chocolate sauce will go well with this flavour!

You’ll notice I haven’t added Biscoff or peanut butter to the list. Whilst I know these are often much adored spreads, they are personally not my cup of tea and therefore do not make it onto my ‘best’ toppings list. However, don’t let that stop you. The best thing about pancakes is that it is such a simple recipe, and so it is very easy to experiment with a wide range of different flavours and toppings. Happy Pancake Day everybody!