Get creative: make a zine!

One of my resolutions for this year is to prioritise being creative whilst balancing my academic commitments. So, if you are like me and want to create something cute during the weekend then I’m going to go into some inspiration for page spreads for you to make your very own zine exploring your style and sense of self.

I am following the tutorial and prompts made by one of my favourite youtubers beepworld, so I highly recommend checking her video out here.

So, first off, what is a zine?

A zine (pronounced ‘zeen’, like the end of magazine) is a self-published booklet made from 1 or 2 pieces of paper. They are created and bound in a variety of ways, but traditionally editions are made by hand and easily reproduced for non-commercial means that prioritise self-expression. The history of zines is vast and fascinating, originating as an accessible form to push anti-authoritarian messages which you can read more about in A Brief History of Zines.

Okay time to go into the page spreads! I’m going from the order that I used for my zine, but feel free to experiment!

Your style priorities

The prompts that I am using from beepworld goes as follows:

I want to look…

Physically, I want to feel…

Mentally, I want to feel…

Through my style, I want to express/ communicate…

Your cartoon character outfit

What comes to mind when you picture your signature outfit?

Your favourite practical items

Instead of encouraging an over-consumptive outlook of your wardrobe, it’s important to foreground your clothes that may not be the most aesthetically-pleasing or trendy but are nevertheless your wardrobe essentials. Is there a jumper, coat or bag, for example, that you always gravitate towards for lectures?

Your style represented without clothing

If you like making collages, this is your time!

A clothing item you loved as a child

Clothing is often connected to a renewal of nostalgia, so think back to your favourite item as a child and how that is reflected in your style now. For instance, I had a random obsession with masquerade masks when I was younger and even though they are not part of my everyday wardrobe, I would a say the sense of whimsy has definitely lasted.

Your favourite accessories

What is your go-to accessories? Do you have a favourite necklace, ring, bracelet that you like to wear? I went for a necklace that I made out of air-dry clay and an illustration of my rings.

Some extra prompts:

A style that inspires you

Think popular fashion movements or decades, even if you don’t necessarily dress in that style, have any them peaked your interest?

Your fantasy/ future self

What do you think of when you picture your dream self, job or wardrobe?

Make another collage for the fun of it

This time I made one for some of my favourite outfits/ clothing items over the years.

If you end up making a zine of your own, make sure to tag @thebubbledurham. We would love to see your creations!

Featured image taken by Abigail Hughes