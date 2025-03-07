Should you switch to the Switch 2?

Nintendo recently dropped the first trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the wildly popular Nintendo Switch. The latter released in 2017, which makes it somewhat of a grandpa in console years. Rumours of this new console have circulated the internet for years, so it’s highly anticipated, but will it be worth it? Here is everything we know so far about the Switch 2.

Following the Wii U’s underwhelming performance, Nintendo innovated a hybrid console, one that expanded upon the Wii U’s Gamepad. Thus, the Switch was released in March of 2017, doubling as a home and portable console.

The hype around its launch is undeniable. The Switch had the advantage of launching alongside instant classic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. To keep momentum was its impressive schedule for that year, including the releases of Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey.

Since then, the library has only grown more diverse, with huge hits like Super Smash Brothers Ultimate (35 million units sold), Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (21 million) and Pokémon Sword and Shield (26 million).

The Switch saw roaring success during the 2020 pandemic. The perfectly-timed launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons saw the game selling out as people scrambled to escape into the comforts of cutesy island life.

During its lifespan of almost 8 years, the Switch has sold over 150 million units. Aside from the base console are the 2019 Switch Lite, a purely portable version, and the 2021 OLED version, with an improved screen and structure from the original.

So, what do we know about the Nintendo Switch 2?

From the trailer, we can see that it still follows the same hybrid structure that made the original so successful. Detachable controllers and a HDMI dock to connect it to a larger screen; these main components haven’t changed. Yet, from the trailer, some positive changes can already be noted.

For one, the new kickstand (similar to the OLED version) beats the standard Switch’s flimsy design when in tabletop mode. There’s an additional USB-C charging port from the top of the console, and the dock’s design is more streamlined.

The Joy-Cons, my biggest gripe with the Switch’s hardware, have been redesigned. There’s a mysterious new button on the right controller, just below the home button, and the Joy-Cons now attach to the screen’s sides. A segment of the trailer seems to confirm rumours that the new Joy-Cons will have a functionality similar to a PC mouse. This would be the only notable innovation from the base console that Nintendo has revealed. Their design is less colourful, so I’m sure minimalists will be happy, and they’re bigger than the originals. From this, expect the Switch 2 to take up slightly more space than the original. We can only pray that the infamous Joy-Con drift is a thing of the past.

The console will also reportedly have PS4 Pro equivalent performance. Though this is a generation behind, it’s an improvement from the original Switch’s lackluster frame rate. The console will also be backwards compatible for both physical and digital games. This means that almost all of the Switch’s beloved titles will be playable on this improved hardware, alongside the Switch 2’s own library.

Fan Reception

The reactions online were generally positive, with many fans having eagerly waited years for a new console. Articles have criticised a lack of innovation, asserting that the Switch 2 is too similar to distinguish itself from the original. Additionally, some creators have questioned the design of the Joy-Con connectors. Due to rampant leaks, no one was shocked by the random trailer- but the reveal of a new Mario Kart game was a pleasant surprise! This new instalment follows 2014’s Mario Kart 8, the highest selling racing game ever. My guess is that it will be the console’s premier launch title.

Is the console worth it?

Honestly, this heavily depends on what you want from a console. Nintendo’s main drive has always been their exclusive titles (Mario, Zelda, Smash Bros.), which keep fans loyal to their consoles. Aside from this, the uniqueness of the console is still a huge pull, as the Switch is ideal for socialising and trips, whilst visually pulling its weight on the big screen. If photorealistic graphics are more your style, though, I’d stick to the PS5 and XBox Series X. These other new-gen consoles received praised for their own libraries and performances.

As for me, I’m on a waitlist for an event in Milan, where visitors will have a hands-on experience with the Nintendo Switch 2! Like all other Nintendo fans, I’ll otherwise be waiting for the April Direct to make a solid verdict. There, we can expect to learn more specifics about both the hardware and launch titles. Nintendo lives and dies by its exclusives, and it’ll certainly be difficult to top the original Switch’s lineup. However, with our own Switch dating from launch year, I feel that it has certainly done its job.

It’ll be a sweet goodbye to the Switch. From the highs of playing Dragon Quest XI to ease Sixth Form anxiety, to the lows of Link walking off a cliff when my Joy-Cons started malfunctioning, I’ve loved my 8 years with the console. Despite this, I’m very excited to see what the Switch 2 has to offer when it launches later this year.

Image credits: Danny Schleusser on Unsplash