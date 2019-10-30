Winter Warmers: Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup

This is a really easy soup for when you’re at the end of the week and only have a few ingredients left in the fridge. I got 4 servings out of this, so it’s a handy way of whipping up a nutritious and filling meal for a few days without having to break the bank.

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato

1 carrot

1 tin of chickpeas (400g)

½ red chilli

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp coconut cream

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cinnamon, turmeric, paprika, ginger (each)

1 ltr water

Salt and pepper to season

Method:

1.Chop the garlic and sauté in olive oil for 2-3 minutes, until it starts to brown.

2. Peel the sweet potato and carrot and chop into small chunks.

3. Place the sweet potato into a pan of boiling water and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until soft.

4. Remove the sweet potato and add to another pan along with chopped carrot and chilli.

5. Season ingredients with cinnamon, turmeric, paprika and ginger and stir until fully incorporated. Then cover pan and allow ingredients to infuse with the spices.

6. After 5 minutes, add 1 litre of water and the coconut cream, and stir well until all of the liquid has been absorbed.

7. Add the chickpeas, cover the pan and allow to cook for 30 minutes, or until the veg is completely soft.

8. Season with salt and pepper, and blend until smooth.

Happy eating!