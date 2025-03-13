Creative but questionable food masterpieces

This article will feature some of my most (questionably) creative bakes and dishes…I’ll leave you to be the judge.

Sausage and mash hedgehog

This one is definitely one of my favourites. Sadly, I can’t take full credit, as it was inspired by a meme seen on Instagram. However, I feel like this meal deserves more recognition, and if you haven’t tried it yet – I actually would recommend.

Mao takes on the Yangtze River (1956) in cake form

Honestly this is probably one of the most rogue things I have ever made. I promise there is context. If you know your Chinese History, Mao Zedong – founder of the People’s Republic of China and leader from 1949-1976 – took an alleged long swim in the Yangtze River in 1956 in attempt to aid his public image as a strong and capable ruler. Now you’re possibly wondering why this has been displayed in cake form. During A-Levels, my history class had a cake Friday competition. Each week, someone would bring in something they had baked to share with the class, and bonus points were often given if the cake could be incorporated with our learning. For some reason I thought this would be a good idea…

Homemade Sushi

I have tried making sushi a few times now, and somehow manage to get worse each time. I often use cook salmon rather than the traditional raw form (please don’t get mad at me I know it’s wrong). Despite some failures, I think the hours of attempts deserve some sort of recognition for creativity.

Milfs and Dilfs cake

This one was made specifically for a friend of mine, on her birthday in 2023, and so the people on the cake relate to her ‘interests’ at the time.

Cat Pizza

For context, I was babysitting a young child, and we decided to make pizza together. I decided to be clever and try to make a ‘Chat Noir’ themed pizza, based off a kids show character. The result? A creepy, kind of cat shaped, pizza.

Pizza Wraps

I first made these shortly after moving to Uni, and they soon became a go-to meal for me in first year. They are extremely messy and don’t look very appealing, but surprisingly (in my opinion) taste amazing. You’ll have to try them for yourself, to see if you agree.

Teriyaki salmon noodles rice mix(?)

This dish was made at the end of term, with the rice and noodles being two cupboard foods that desperately needed eating before I moved out of my uni accommodation. A few carrots and some bits of sweetcorn were added, in a desperate attempt to bring some healthy element to the meal.