‘Where words fail, music speaks’: the Maori protests

Hans Christian Andersen’s words have perhaps never rung as true as they did on the 14th of November in New Zealand’s parliament, when MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke began the traditional Māori ‘haka’ dance in response to the Treaty Principles Bill.

The Bill has caused uproar in New-Zealand, especially amongst the Māori population. The Treaty Principles Bill, proposed by the Act (a political party), seeks to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi which was signed by Britain and over 500 Māori tribal leaders in 1840. The Treaty offered protection to the Maori race which currently makes up around 18% of New Zealand’s population and ensured their basic rights, such as their access to equal justice as any other New-Zealand citizen. This new Bill however, threatens this, in what the Waitangi Tribunal is calling “the worst, most comprehensive breach of the Treaty… in modern times”.

David Seymour, leader of the Act party, expressed his hope that the bill his party proposed would remove the racial divides within the nation. He stated, “My Treaty Principles Bill says that I, like everybody else, whether their ancestors came her a thousand years ago… or just got off the plane at Auckland International Airport… [they] have the same basic rights”. But whilst Seymour may see the Bill as a unifying act, others have been quick to make their disapproval known.

Following the Bill’s announcement, a hikoi (peaceful protest march) was announced with the Māori Queen, Ngā Wai hono i te põ, leading a delegation to Parliament, followed by thousands of other protesters. One protester, Winston Pond, stated that he “marched to make the point that Te Tiriti [the treaty of Waitangi] is very important to our national identity”. Critics have expressed their concerns that the bill is driving an “anti-Māori rhetoric” within the country, and this march proves that the Māori community have the same fears. Many Māori are still disadvantaged despite the Waitangi Treaty’s efforts. For instance, there is a 7-year gap between Māori and non-Māori life-expectancy. Kirian O’Connell expressed his views that the current treaty was already a compromise for his people, and he would not support more concessions.

Even New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, said he would not support it, despite the fact that his own party is part of a coalition with the Act who proposed the bill. Moreover, over 40 king’s counsel lawyers sent letters to the Prime Minister beseeching him to abandon the Bill.

However, the most notable, and viral, disapproval of the Bill came from Maipi-Clarke. As the youngest MP for New Zealand in 170 years, Maipi-Clarke has garnered success and attention since she defeated the Labour incumbent MP in the 2023 general election. Her influence has not stopped since then. As the Treaty Principles Bill was being debated on the floor, Maipi-Clarke was asked whether her party supported the Bill. Instead of giving a simple verbal answer, she ripped up her copy of the Bill and began singing the Ka Mate haka. With other members of the Māori party joining her, Parliament was brought to a stand-still. Even though Maipi-Clarke was suspended from Parliament for a day following the demonstration, the protest blew up on the internet, with the New Zealand Herald reporting that as of the 18th November, the moment had been viewed 700 million times globally. In a podcast discussing the viral moment, Maipi-Clarke stated that she chose to rip up the Bill because it “means nothing” to her. Support for her actions came quickly. New Zealand singer, Lorde, reposted the video to social media, commenting that it was “utmost grace”.

Despite the evidence that the Bill is incredibly unpopular, it was still passed through to a second reading and awaits a six-month public hearing process from a select committee.

Even though the outcome of the Bill is unknown, it is clear that Maipi-Clarke’s protest by song has increased awareness around the world of the Māori people and their struggles to remain a protected minority. Words may have failed the Māori people, but music allowed them to speak.

Featured Image: Luistorias on Flickr