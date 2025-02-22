The politics of student life

It’s hour 2 of a three-hour presidential hust, and the candidates are trying to answer the question of their favourite college potato. This is a serious consideration, and their answer could make or break their chances. No, I’m kidding.

It’s coming up to election season in the colleges, which means it is the perfect time to witness in real time the hierarchies that dominate student life. Be it the society made up entirely of one friend group or the confusing collegiate system that takes a year just to understand, these communities can seem intimidating and often exclusionary, whether they mean to or not. Although as a scared fresher, I didn’t want to go near any of these large groups alone, in my second year I know now how rewarding participating in these events can be. I’ve had the opportunity to put on different activities as a Frep and the POC rep from my college, and I want to get more involved in the future.

There’s plenty of reasons to engage with student politics. It’s an easy way to make friends and meet people from different colleges and year groups. Having started to participate in my college’s JCR this year, it also makes you appreciate how much work these volunteers do for their college – stash, balls, sports and societies and much more wouldn’t go ahead were it not for these people. However, these large groups of exec and dedicated college members do pose an intimidating group. Rife with inside jokes and matching jumpers, I understand the feeling that these groups are cliquey and exclusionary. Although every college is different, I do urge any students that feel this way to try and get more involved, because these groups that seem insular can actually be a place for new friendships and experiences.

You’d think that when you come to uni, the cliques and social hierarchies of school will fade away. This is true, to an extent – within friend groups, people generally mature in their relationships. When considering larger social networks, however, it is clear that these hierarchies get worse, not better. As people are afforded more power within societies, combined with the prevalent drinking culture at uni, it can spiral from hazing into harassment, exclusion, and even death from alcohol poisoning. Although Team Durham banned initiations in 2007, enforcing actual bans is near impossible – ‘initiation-style events are, at their root, about maintaining power and establishing social control’ is how the SU Welfare Officer categorised these incidents a few years ago. There are different organisations that advocate for increased awareness of the dangers of drinking for students, such as Students Organising for Sustainability, Alcohol Change, Drug & Alcohol Impact, and more. Moreover, a further benefit of the college system is that there are multiple routes to get welfare and enact change if needed. As a student, I feel like I’m constantly hearing stories of excessive drinking and humiliation rituals within certain teams, and it’s definitely concerning.

Communities at uni found in societies and college groups can have issues, but they can also provide rewarding experiences and cherished friendships. They provide leadership opportunities and a chance to focus on things besides your degree, which, frankly, can get old. The collegiate system is a fun, often low-stakes way to participate in providing a better college experience for all, and it’s important to remember that although certain elections and events can create tensions within groups, it’s not personal – it’s just politics.

Image: vhauri on Flickr