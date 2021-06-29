Summer in the City festival returns to Durham

Durham University organisers have announced that the Summer in the City arts festival is returning for 2021. The festival, which aims to celebrate theatre, music and art, will be held throughout the whole summer both physically and virtually.

Back in 2019, the event attracted around 19,000 visitors. Whilst this year it has to be run in line with current Covid-19 restrictions, they still boast a wide range of activities that the public can get involved in, whether that be DIY activities at home or live theatre and music performances/ They also have ‘The Tent’, a pop-up outdoor music and performance venue beside the river as well as new artist commissions and theatre performances, such as Pirates of Penzance, 1984 and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in the City’s Assembly Rooms. The festival will also see the return of the Music Durham Cathedral Concert as well as the Durham University Orchestral Society performing on stage with Sir Thomas Allen at the Sage.

Jeremy Cook, Durham University’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, said: “Having visited a number of events last week, I can wholeheartedly recommend you book-in. We have some fantastically talented student actors, musicians, technicians and artists at Durham University and we’re proud of the contribution they make to Durham’s cultural life. The programme is diverse and exciting, so I’d encourage everyone to see how they can get involved.”

Liz Waller, Director of Library & Collections stated:

“We wanted to include a range of opportunities for people to get involved. After talking the festival completely online last year, this time Summer in the City is getting into the festival spirit through a programme of both in-person and virtual events. It’s not the festival we hoped to bring to summer 2021, but the programme is bringing together some amazing projects – with performances, workshops, exhibitions and music events, we have something for everyone to enjoy.”

To read more about the festival and find ways to book tickets, visit the Summer in the City website for more information.