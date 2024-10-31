A touchdown in the UK

How many sports can you say you’ve seen in person?

Now, how many of them have been international?

In recent years, the United Kingdom has seen an increase in the number of international sports that have come to play across the pond such as MLB (Major League Baseball), NCAA Basketball (National Collegiate Athletic Association), NBA (National Basketball Association) and more recently the NFL (National Football League).

For the past three weeks the NFL, which is an American Football league that was created in 1920 in Canton, Ohio, has been playing games here in the United Kingdom in the Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadiums.

The Minnesota Vikings were victorious against the New York Jets with a score of 23 to 17 on October 6th at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The following week on October 13th, the Jacksonville Jaguars played their first of two games, the first against the Chicago Bears which they lost 35 to 16, which was in front of another sold-out crowd in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the New England Patriots on October 20th in Wembley Stadium.

These three games will total to 39 games the NFL has played in the United Kingdom which means that it has almost been 20 years since their first game in London in October of 2007.

Steadily, the popularity of the NFL has been growing within the UK and the NFL themselves estimate that there are 14.3 million fans in the UK. YouGov’s surveys show that 9% of British people state that they are somewhat interested in the NFL or that it is one of their top interests.

This increase is beneficial for enhancing the economy and bringing about cultural exchange and diversity. These London games tend to sell out in only two days, several months in advance of the games which has a positive impact on the surrounding economy. Based on data from the NFL, only 3% of those in attendance at the London games are American, 22% are from London and 60% are from other parts of the UK. Therefore, domestic fans are being exposed to American sporting traditions and culture, which in turn will lead to a more diverse sporting scene in the UK, encouraging more fans to become supporters of American sports.

This exposure could help foster talent for people who do not resonate with typical UK sports such as rugby and football, and its growing popularity will encourage these same people to try this sport out. The NFL Academy, a football development program for student-athletes, is partnered with Loughborough College and Loughborough University with the goal of combining education, life skills, and training in American football. Watching these NFL games, whether that be in person or online, is shining a light on possible future opportunities such as this academy.

It is also important to note that in 2023, 53.5% of players in the NFL were reported as Black or African American. This substantial representation means that younger fans and aspiring athletes can find role models within the sport who can inspire them to participate in sport, further encouraging sports at a grassroots level.

Incorporating international sports such as the NFL into British culture is crucial for the further development of the sporting culture. It not only boosts the local economy surrounding the stadiums but provides role models for young athletes. Sports are not only for entertainment but for both hope, culture, and diversity.

Image: Melissa McGovern