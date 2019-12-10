Soliloquy as Grimm’s Mermaid

The sea sang

– and I heard it.

Answered its call.

Ran barefoot down the beach,

Feet echoing along the trails

Of old newspapers

And yesterday’s chips

And heard the sound of giving up.

There was silence all around.

It wrapped itself over me.

A blanket of night and stars and dark.

And in it

It was just I

Just I and the sea.

It whispered for a while.

Softly at first.

Until I was cold enough to shout back.

Something rippled

A shard of moonlight,

Stuck between my lungs.

I coughed on it.

Choked until it squeezed its way out

Through my blood.

I hummed along the ripples.

And the water.

And the light.

Until I broke my way out of myself.

One thousand waves apart

The atoms of my soul

Grew and split

Divided.

Ran along the crests

Until I was nothing more than sea foam.

