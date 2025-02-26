Introducing Aftercuts: Durham’s Newest Music Magazine

For music lovers in Durham – whether you enjoy reading about it, writing about it, or simply discussing it – something exciting is on the horizon. Aftercuts, a brand-new music magazine, has officially launched, promising exclusive interviews, in-depth features, and insightful reviews. This new publication is set to be a must-read for anyone passionate about music and its cultural impact.

Based in Durham and managed by its university students, Aftercuts is a collective of writers, artists, and musicians collaborating to create a magazine that celebrates music history and its traces within popular culture. Beyond its online presence, Aftercuts plans to host events where bands, musicians, and singers can perform short sets. While these events are yet to take place as the magazine is still in its early days, they aim to provide a platform for emerging talent and a space for music lovers to come together. Although currently an online publication, the Aftercuts team has ambitious plans for the future – including producing a printed zine.

Aftercuts was founded by Tallulah, a fourth-year History student, who wanted to create a dedicated space for music journalism in Durham. Speaking about the magazine’s vision, she explains, “I wanted to create a platform for anyone who has an opinion on music, its history, and its culture.” Recognising a gap in Durham’s music media landscape, she hopes Aftercuts will serve as a “vehicle for people to discover new music or gain fresh perspectives on the music that surrounds them.”

Unlike Palatinate and The Bubble, which feature music sections within broader publications, Aftercuts is entirely dedicated to music. From album and gig reviews to artist interviews and articles on music history and culture, the magazine aims to offer more opportunities for student writers and more content for music enthusiasts.

To explore what Aftercuts has been publishing so far, visit their website here. If you’re interested in getting involved – whether as a writer, contributor, or artist – reach out via Instagram or email them at aftercutsmag@gmail.com to express your interest. Durham’s music scene has a new voice, and Aftercuts is ready to make some noise.