Long overdue: The Bubble’s Satire section makes this week’s editor’s picks

As the annual awards season draws to a close we’ve seen several surprising turns – Daniel Craig’s Oscar snub for Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Kendrick Lamar’s seven Grammy nominations, and even Sean Baker’s Palme D’Or winning Anora losing out on a Golden Globe. However, none have tasted to strongly of the sweet tang of long overdue recognition like The Bubble deciding to award its Satire section with a place on this week’s editors picks.

A longstanding staple of The Bubble calendar, their weekly editor’s picks showcase the cream of the crop, or la crème de la crème as they say in the continent, demarcating only the finest examples of The Bubble’s high journalistic standard.

Since their posting to the positions of Satire editors back in October of last year, Aidan Matthews and Morgan Wicks have consistently been tipped to receive a place in the picks. However, to much public dismay (and some would even say outcry), they have been routinely neglected from the weekly listings. This all changed on Wednesday, as the section finally found its rightful place in the Editor’s picks. We took an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the reactions from the two auteurs as they discovered their articles had made this week’s pick.

“It’s a ritual really” Matthews told our reporter, “Each week we’ll cook up a meal, this week’s was braised beef shoulder with a side of seasonal tender stem broccoli, and a glass of Château Barolo 1932. I know it sounds like a lot of fuss, but it really is the highlight of our week. Then, after dinner, Morgan finds the Instagram post of the editor’s picks and reads them out one by one. We’ll both applaud each pick as it’s read out – I like to think that every section editor at The Bubble does the same.”

Matthews continued, “But while I do love our tradition, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t leave something of a bittersweet taste in the mouth. Because we both know how hard we work, often into the deep of night, and at the expense of both our academic commitments and inter-personal relationships, on these articles. So now to get this award, it really means so much. More than I can put into words.”

“I suppose for once words have failed us!” Wicks chimed in, showcasing the natural and effortless rapport between two comedy giants at the top of their game. “But also, it’s important that our fans understand that this won’t affect our work, if anything there’s now even less room for complacency! And alongside this award, we’ve had friends, even people in the street, come up to us and say that we’ve actually raised the benchmark for satire. That’s really the biggest reward for me, to know there’s probably some kid out there who sees us and thinks “If those two can do it, I must be able to”.”

While commentators were quick to note the duo’s shaky start as they took their first tentative steps last term, it seems they have now truly hit their stride as they ride through Epiphany term in an undeniable blaze of glory. In doing so Matthews and Wicks seem to be taking no hostages, already having aimed their iron sights on targets such as the Durham Union’s tradition of blood sacrifice, or The Swan and Three Cygnet’s draconian views on telecommunication systems. With their newfound critical acclaim following in tow, one might expect something of a victory lap due for Easter term. However, Matthews is quick to stress the importance of their work – “God doesn’t take a break, and neither do we. Everyday something happens, be it tragedy or miracle, and so long as it does we’ll be here to write about it. I like to think of our work as humanitarian, offering brevity in these strange times we find ourselves in.”

Matthews and Wicks’ acceptance speech reads as follows – “We’d like to thank Emily O’Mullane, for taking a chance on two bright-eyed stringbean jokers who simply shared a dream. Our parents, for who’s withholding of parental approval allowed us to hone our comedic craft, as we cut our teeth delivering new material to an unwilling familial audience. Ah okay yes, only 20 seconds left! Thank you to every section editor and contributor at The Bubble, all your tireless work pushes us to new heights each week. And thanks to our fans, without whom none of this would have been possible! All the best, God bless.”

The applause of the pair’s housemates rang across their dimly lit living room, as they receive a 10 second standing ovation. Curtains close.

Image: HarryLustig on Pixabay