Durham Colleges as Bridgerton Characters Pt. II – Bailey College Edition

So, the Hill Colleges were paired up for the season. How about the Bailey ones? You’ve got the brick aesthetics and quite a bit of history. Can’t leave you guys without your pairings, what’s the fun in that? So, this is the (in)conclusive take on The Bailey Colleges as Bridgerton Characters.

Castle as Queen Charlotte

Not assigning you guys with Queen Charlotte cause she’s the Queen (and the whole castle imagery). She is more than the observer with authority. Sometimes, she is the overbearing mother and at times she is the overbearing friend. At the end of the day, she has seen more change than others and she has mostly changed with it. You guys have the Castle, but you guys have the modern element as well. Am I basing this all purely on aesthetics? Probably.



Hatfield as Cressida Cowper

I might get a bit of hate for this one. You guys have your aesthetics and colour palettes and that’s definitely not the Bridgerton blue. So, it has to be Cressida Cowper I’m afraid. She’s more than the wannabe Whistledown impersonator with a superiority complex (is she though?). But Cressida is also someone who struggles to rise to the occasion and claim her place and freedom in a society that really is sort of out to get her. She is well connected, has an eye on everything and has a way with finding out the happenings of Mayfair. And her entire wardrobe is a choice (with some solid pieces). That sounds Hatfield to be honest.

St. Cuthbert’s as Penelope Bridgerton

You guys have the advantage of having two locations, which basically means that you guys have accesss to more lore than most of us. Basically, you have eyes everywhere. Your Bailey location almost blends right into the old brick aesthetics and like Penelope it can all seem unassuming at first; and Prison Cuths can be hard to miss sometimes. Don’t let that fool anyone. Like Penelope there’s almost this duality to Cuths. This is something that people forget and it’s something that Pen uses as her weapon of choice.



St. John’s as Eloise Bridgerton

You guys are the studious lot with a lot to say about what’s going on in the world. I know a few people from John’s and you are like the definition of brains. You come from tradition and this is the vibe you guys give off, but some of you will challenge that. You guys aren’t necessarily the artsy lot either. Also your small bubble is the biggest Eloise giveaway. She isn’t a Benedict. She prefers conversations with her inner circle and some times these conversations are gripped by philosophy, anger and everything that falls in between.

St. Chad’s as Daphne Bridgerton

One of the prettiest colleges ever, pulled almost straight out of the show. You guys also have the wedding situation which kind of tells you everything you need to know. I assign Daphne solely based on the aesthetic appeal and nothing else. Daphne will grace every social event, dressed to the nines. Okay, let’s add some nuance (try to). St. Chad’s has some interesting aesthetics and you guys have this almost quieteness that basically blends you into the Bailey. To be honest, I know this one person from Chad’s and they’re the life of the party (literally saw each other by the TLC.) That echoes Daphne.

Image Credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/bou5zou57ki1208yasu/50808715472/in/photolist-2kpMWXJ-2oUrVS3-2kS4SG8-2kZ7YBE-2n5jMHu-2kK1AEL-2m3GzP7-2qRz5J8-2mi8yKj-2nRSNDs-2kvymwV-2npQdEf-2mJHVL5-2nj6Nsb-2m9oYQx-2mfpmy5-2ozw9H1-2ndG7c7-2kvuD8E-2nf4VQA-2mi4EoE-2nbjZkY-2pheJBC-2pU4ot6-2kKuiTY-2ntgi2N-2pK3tEX-2mi8z1E-2mi3nZ2-2mGetjN-2mwrXMi-2mMWmut-2rbJ4eu-2qbCigv-2nB6YE3-2nGTvdi-2nWfBTL-2pYRACG-2kzb1bz-2kzRcuo-2kBQAni-2kyRGQJ-2nbiwK2-2ndSYR1-2nedDWA-2kzswnZ-2pKaiT6-2qbA2Po-2pqjWde-2myPZYo/ Kay Harpa via flickr