Coffee House Session Interview – Georgia & The Vintage Youth – My Music and Me

Georgia is just 21 years of age! Her retro jazz/swing style of music is of a vintage era yet fresh, hence the name of the band. Georgia hasn’t been on the music scene for long since performing live at the NEC Birmingham (UK) and gaining 2nd place ahead of 9000 other hopefuls in July 2015. Her solo and acoustic rendition of a re-written Rodgers & Hammerstein piece “My Favourite Things” during that final was awesome and inspiringly memorable.

She’s had airplay on BBC radio London Introducing, BBC Essex Introducing, BBC Radio 2 and many local BBC radio stations. She’s been on London Live TV & Vintage TV Christmas Sessions Show. She has two EPs on Spotify and iTunes. The first is a Jazz based EP titled ‘The Girl’. The second was a Ska tribute to the late Rico Rodriguez & features Neville Staple (The Specials). Her latest EP has been produced by Mo Pleasure (Earth Wind & Fire) and due for release in April.

You’d describe your music as…

Jazz, soul and blues mainly. A mix of all the good stuff.

You’re currently listening to…

Elvis Presley. I’ve been listening to him for the past 22 years.

When you’re not making music you’re…

Down the pub. Or sleeping. Or eating and watching reruns of Friends.

You’d like to duet with…

Hmmmmmmmm. Steven Tyler. That would be mental.

Who’s your guilty pleasure?

I have so many guilty pleasures but I don’t feel guilty about any of them. For example…The Proclaimers? “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” is a tune though.

Dead or alive, who would you most like to grab a coffee with?

My nan. Apparently she was a legend of a lady. Or Jesus! I’m sure he could sort some problems.

You’re an artiste because…

I wouldn’t feel content or confident being anything else.

Vinyl, CD or Streaming…

Vinyl!

Your party trick is…

I can solve a Rubik’s Cube. It’s not very ‘rock n roll’.

Your hometown is… and we should visit because…

I’m from Loughton, Essex. I’m struggling to think of a reason why anyone should visit.

Tinder or taken?

Other

Snapchat, insta or twitter?

Insta. Although Snapchat gets rid of the evidence.

The best boxset it…

Back To The Future – no question about it.

Coffee House Tour … what are you most excited about?

Performing for trendy, cool, good looking youngsters. And the coffee of course.

Social media handles

Twitter – @GeorgiaCrandon

Facebook – @georgiavintageyouth

Instagram – @georgiavintageyouth

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/georgia_crandon

Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/georgiaukartist1

Website – http://www.georgiaandthevintageyouth.com/

On The Road Playlist

https://open.spotify.com/user/1176666035/playlist/3bsrAI9Oyk668vkodyHtTg?si=dj-YXmfjS8eCRtUy-t2m_g