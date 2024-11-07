Chicken Gyros Recipe

An incredibly easy yet also especially tasty meal to make for yourself whilst busy with studies. This meal was inspired whilst visiting my friend Eleni in Crete, Greece this last summer. The recipe may not be extremely authentic to Greek culture, instead it is loosely based on traditional Greek Gyros – perfect for those who are less confident in cooking.

Ingredients:

(makes 4)

1x pack of chicken breast fillets

1x pack of Greek style flatbreads

2x big tomatoes

1x red pepper

9x chestnut mushrooms

12x gem lettuce leaves

½ of an onion

mayonnaise or Tzatziki dip

seasonings: paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt

Optional:

X2 large baking potatoes (potato wedges as a side dish)

For all quantities, this is quite a rough estimate. These wraps are relatively easy to personalise, so you can add as much or as little of each vegetable as you like per wrap.

If you plan to make this meal to eat with a group, sometimes it is easier to put the wrap fillings out on the table in bowls or plates once ready, and allow people to help themselves and assemble with their own preferences.

Step 1:

Dice the ½ onion into small pieces and start to fry off in the pan with a drop of oil. Cut the chicken into small pieces and add this to the frying pan too.

season the chicken with paprika, garlic powder, black pepper and salt. There is no specific measurement, more just personal preference for how much of each seasoning to use. I would suggest using mostly paprika and garlic powder, and just a little bit of salt and pepper.

Step 2:

Cut the red pepper and mushrooms. Add these to the frying pan once the chicken is cooked (not pink inside!).

Step 3:

Whilst these are cooking, wash and chop the tomatoes and lettuce leaves.

Optional: heat the flatbreads for 30-40 seconds in the microwave.

Step 4:

Once everything is cooked, it is time to assemble the wraps!

Spread the mayonnaise or tzatziki on the inside of the flatbread and place the cooked ingredients + tomato and lettuce leaves into each wrap. Then enjoy!

For optional potato wedges:

Take 2 baking potatoes and slice them vertically, then slice the slices in half down the middle to create a wedge/chip shape.

Mix these in a bowl / jug with oil and a little bit of salt.

Place on an oven tray and cook for 30 minutes at 18 degrees.

Note: check the potatoes at 23-25 minutes, sometimes certain ovens cook them faster than others! It also depends how crispy you like them. For crispier wedges cut thinner slices and/or leave in the oven slightly longer.