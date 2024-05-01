Billy B approved study snacks that you will actually like

Whether you like it or not, it is officially exam season, and that can only mean one thing. The place where you will be spending the majority of your time for the next few weeks will be the library. Set your alarms and get going, because the Billy B will be at full capacity by 10 A.M. and you will be there for the long haul.

Now, I have often found myself in a somewhat uncomfortable position of having a very loud stomach in a very quiet room. The second I walk into the library, a lecture or tutorial, it is as if my stomach turns up the volume to 100 and everyone is forced to hear my stomach rumble and signal that it is time for a snack. Equally embarrassing is the experience of having a very loud or obvious snack. I do not know why I find just having a snack to be such a thought-provoking or monumental event in my day, I just do. However, the direct result of these two circumstances is that I have all but perfected the perfect library snacks that will help keep your stomach full and not draw the attention of all of Level 3.

Chocolate Covered Almonds

I am not typically a big almond fan. I find that they taste almost like nothing, and I eat them without getting any real kind of enjoyment or satisfaction. However, they are a good way to keep full, and they are easy to keep snacking on throughout the day with a handful now and then. This is where the chocolate comes in. It helps to give them a bigger taste and make them feel more like a sweet treat than a boring snack. You can either buy them already covered in chocolate, or, in a plastic bag or tupperware shake regular almonds with cacao powder, cinnamon, salt and a little brown sugar. Everything should coat the outside of the almond and it is an easy way to make them at home.

Stuffed Dates

This is probably my favourite little snack listed here as it feels like its own little, wrapped-up sweet treat that always leaves me feeling full. It hits the perfect balance between savoury and sweet and stops my hunger and noisy stomach in its tracks.

My favourite recipe to follow is this one which uses Medjool dates, almond butter, cocoa nibs and flaky salt. The options here are open, and you can play around with different ingredients to strike the balance that feels best for you. I like to try different nut butters but you can look at different combinations like these which show some of the numerous ways that you can make this recipe.

Energy Bites

Now this suggestion perhaps takes the most work out of them all, but it is the one that will probably leave you feeling your fullest and has the most potential to develop different flavour options. I tend to use this recipe to make a peanut butter chocolate chip flavoured option as it only uses a couple of ingredients and they come together super quickly. As with the stuffed dates, try different flavour combinations which is also a great way to keep them in your rotation without getting bored.

Dried or Candied Fruit

This is probably the most basic suggestion here, however, it is also the one that requires the least effect and I will never get bored of it. Add it to your next grocery list and throw it into your bag to make sure you always have it with you. Quite, sweet and satisfying, what more can we ask for?

Featured Image: Lisa Fotios on Pexels