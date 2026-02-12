Big Flavours, Busy Mall: Dining at The Bake Eldon 🥙🔥

Eldon Square (Newcastle) is massive. A sea of shops, people, and more food options than one stomach can reasonably handle. So why did The Bake Eldon (Unit 11, Grey Quarter) stop us in our tracks?

Was it the giant slabs of lamb and chicken slowly rotating, being shaved into perfect slivers whenever a dish was served? Or maybe it was the aroma — the kind that hits you before your eyes even register where it’s coming from. Either way, we were locked in.

It took a little while to get a seat, but honestly, that just built the anticipation. When we finally sat down, we were welcomed with warm pita bread, cool sour cream yoghurt, a red spicy chutney, and olives. Simple, effective, and exactly what you want when hunger is knocking loudly — enough to calm you down, but not enough to steal the show.

What We Ordered 🍽️

Mixed grill (chicken, lamb, chicken mince, lamb mince) with spiced rice and salad

Chicken biriyani

Falafel

Chips

Service was speedy, especially impressive considering how busy it was. The atmosphere was lively and open — not particularly cosy, but very much a people-watcher’s dream. You can sit back and observe the constant flow of the mall while tucking into your food, if that’s your thing.

The mixed grill with spiced rice and salad was easily my favourite. A genuinely sublime combo. The lamb was juicy with just the right amount of chew, and the chicken was beautifully seasoned and moist. The rice was great on its own, but here’s the real move:

add a spoonful of whatever magic they put into that red cabbage, grab a bit of meat, and scoop it all together. One mouthful and your taste buds are genuinely having a moment.

The chicken biriyani was comforting, and well-spiced, and the falafel stayed true to traditional flavours — crisp on the outside, soft and herby inside, pairing well with the yoghurt-and-herb dipping sauce. No unnecessary twists, just well-executed classics.

Overall, it was a great experience — the kind that sticks in your memory. Now, when I’m thinking of eating out, Lebanese food is officially on the list, because I know it’ll leave me full, satisfied, and happy.

A strong 4/5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — flavourful, filling, and absolutely worth stopping for next time you’re wandering Eldon Square.

Images by:

–The Bake Once Club

–Eldon Square

–Rishika Senevirathne