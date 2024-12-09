Fairytale of Edinburgh

The Ultimate Christmas Day Trip From Durham

I was so disappointed to miss my annual Edinburgh Christmas market trip this year. Even though it’s less than a couple of hours on the train from Durham, summatives got in the way. For my first couple of Decembers in Durham, I would get on the train bright and early with my friends and spend the day in Edinburgh. For us, this was the marking point of the beginning of the Christmas season. We would always leave wishing we could’ve stayed in our little festive bubble for at least another day.

If you have the opportunity, I would recommend nothing more than going up to the Scottish capital to get into the Christmas spirit. I’ll paint a picture for you (cynics will call it romanticised). The cold air is crisp as you walk through the cosy but gloomy gothic streets, a scarf, hat and gloves on. You have no idea what gifts to get your family and friends this year so you nosy in some artisanal shops for some unique presents. Some handmade candles, knitted gloves, fresh-smelling books from an independent bookshop, some old Scottish whisky perhaps? You’ve got a takeaway hot chocolate in your hands which keeps you warm, steaming into the cold.

After a delicious toastie in one of the many charming cafes, you continue wandering down the cobbled roads of Edinburgh’s old town. You pass a small square where they’ve got a small artisanal market on. Jewellery vendors, cheeses and chutneys, wooden toys and antiques wherever you look. Looking up past the arches of the surrounding buildings, you notice the medieval castle, perched atop the rocks looming over the city. Scrambling up the steep steps to the historic monument, you get the most incredible views over the city. If you’re lucky and it’s snowed whilst you’re there, stare in awe at the picturesque snowy 12th century rooftops as far as the eye can see. You then decide to head down to the Christmas market.

The sun has set by the time you get there which means the Christmas lights have come on. Displays of lit-up reindeer, massive baubles and stars line the streets. The branches of trees are decorated with fairy lights and festive shop windows light up the passersby as they walk home with shopping bags. When you enter the Christmas market, you bounce from stall to stall, past the decorative Christmas trees, weighing whether that overpriced organic soap is going to be life-changing or a scam ( it’s part of the Christmas market experience). The wooden huts sell beautiful intricate Christmas decorations, old maps of famous cities, wool slippers… Something for everyone! You may or may not give in to temptation as you walk past the mouthwatering smells of mulled wine, hot dogs and some concoction involving melted cheese. But suddenly, it’s 6 PM, the rum hot chocolate has warmed your stomach and you need to rush to the station (luckily right next to the Christmas market). You hop on the train back to Durham, stomach full of treats and hands full of gift bags for your loved ones. It was well worth the trip up.