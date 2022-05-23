The end-of-degree anticlimax

For many, this week has marked the end of exams. For some, as for me, this week has also marked the end of our degrees. The last 3-4 years have been spent working tirelessly towards graduating; but, somehow, it all feels a little anticlimactic. Whether it’s the online exam format that means the majority of this year’s graduand cohort are finishing degrees on an ordinary Friday in their bedrooms, the sudden weight of graduate job expectations, or a lack of certainty for the future, I think it’s safe to say that finishing a degree can leave you feeling a bit lost. After all, most of us have always had the certainty of another year of education, so the prospect of going out into the real world is a feeling that few of us have ever had to reckon with. All things considered, that panic master’s really is looking quite tempting.

In this week’s editor’s picks, Lia Windsor speaks with Charlie Gregg about his new start up ‘Sustain Meals’, Anna Daniel reflects on the history and the future of ink, and Rachel Barlow gives us 5 top tips on how to take great graduation photos:

1. Student sustainability: Sustain Meals by Lia Windsor

2. All about ink by Anna Daniel

3. The do’s and don’ts of graduation photography by Rachel Barlow

4. Sustainability on a budget by Kirsten Meek

5. Middle Earth: Shadow of War – 5 years later by Zara Lane

Featured image: Emily Ranquist on Pexels with license.