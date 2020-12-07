Tentative hope for 2021

Entering the last week of Michaelmas term is always a bitter-sweet time. On the one hand, most of us will need a break after the whirlwind of work and settling down to a new academic year, but it equally always makes me reflect on how the easiest term is over and how much harder it will get from here on out. This is amplified this year because I’ve rushed through without the usual formal or social activities to look forward to, just when I want to slow things down and enjoy my final year at university. But maybe this year with Covid-19 this has been turned around, and we have actually survived the most difficult term and when we return things will be a bit more balanced, at the least.

Thanksgiving has gone, which means it’s officially Christmas, and at the risk of sounding embarrassingly American, despite the situation I have a lot to be grateful for this year. Just the hope of a vaccine is enough to see me through the burden of tier 3 restrictions and the promise of a quiet Christmas is just what I need before the onslaught of second term.

Without further ado, here are my final Editor’s Picks of 2020!

