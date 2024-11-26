Get me out – November at uni

November. That dreaded month of first term, the month that feels endless. Taylor Swift said it best: ‘Grey November, I’ve been down since July…’. A surprisingly common trend I’ve noticed, both with my friends and online, is that uni students (me included) hate the month of November. The end of daylight savings time – which, by the way, I still don’t understand (can a STEM student please explain why it’s a thing?) – means the sun sets at 3:30. All I can say is, coming out of your afternoon Thursday lecture to a dark sky and dirty dishes at home has got to be one of the most disheartening things ever. I’m equating this to the ‘Sunday Scaries’ – that sinking feeling at the end of the week that comes with the panic of unfinished work and the desperate need for a nap.

Socialisation takes a hit too. Between being ill constantly (non-stop, like seriously, what’s wrong with me?) and having mountains of reading to do, I feel like I see my friends in lectures, or not at all. I think this also has to do with no longer being a fresher, and just having more general responsibility, whether that be societies, college JCRs, or a job. Of course, we cannot forget the academic pressures of summative season and internship applications. This builds up to an almost overwhelming level which can make one feel stuck.

I was curious to know if this was a feeling specific to the cold of Durham, or something that affects students everywhere. The endless Tiktoks were my first clue that the ‘November Slump’ was something universal – just type in ‘november uni student’ and let the collective despair wash over you. Other student magazines have also commented on this feeling, and of course one cannot ignore the fact that uni can be an incredibly isolating experience.

Beyond a general sense of tiredness and loneliness during November, mental health at university is a serious subject that still is not as addressed as it should be. In 2022, an anonymous survey found that 57% of uni students self-reported a mental health issue, and 27% had a diagnosed mental health condition. This is made worse by the fact that many students do not make use of resources available to them, often because they are unaware of how to access them. The cost of living is something else that adds to this already heavy load, with 41% of students reporting that it was negatively affecting their wellbeing, either physical or mental. Mental health requires constant care and attention, and when you have a million and one other things to do, it doesn’t always seem like a priority.

Now, I don’t want to be that person that labels a mental health walk as the cure-all. People struggle with different things, and there is no one way to improve mental health. I would, however, like to point out the few silver linings in what is otherwise a very grey cloud. Loads of colleges and societies have their balls in November – my college’s 12-hour winter ball was one of the highlights of my first year, and an experience I am eager to repeat. The festivities leading up to the break are great (shout-out to Claypath Tesco for always being on top of their decorating game), and it has now become socially acceptable to have a hot chocolate at all hours of the day.

The ever-present possibility of snow is something particularly exciting to an international student like me, and it’s come to that point in the year where I can annoy my group chat by constantly sending predictions of snow every other day. Durham has a particular prettiness in the winter. From the Christmas tree in the market square to the surprise of the northern lights a few weeks ago, this season gives us yet another opportunity to recognise the beauty in this town, and how fortunate we are to live in such a gorgeous, unpolluted place.

November can mean loneliness, anxiety, endless work and financial struggles, but it can also mean cosy nights in, candles and fairy lights, snow fights. It’s important to try and take each day as it comes, especially considering the whole month can feel like one endless, grey trudge towards the end of term, and I would encourage anyone feeling low to remember that you’re not alone.

Image: Mira Kothari