Walking in a Winter Wonderland: activities to get you outside this December

During the winter months, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to leave the house and partake in activities outdoors. After all, the weather is cold, the ground is icy, it gets dark by the afternoon, and you are likely already suffering from a cold. Who would want to leave their cosy warm home in those conditions? However, there is plenty of things to enjoy outdoors during the winter despite all the reasons you may be hesitant to don your winter coat and face the elements.

Ice skating

This is the perfect seasonal activity to do with friends. It requires little effort on your part – just wrap up warm, find your nearest outdoor rink, and be prepared to quickly realise that figure skaters make skating look a lot easier than it is!

Hiking

Personally, I love a winter hike with my family. On Christmas, we start the day with a long winter hike, walking through fields and nature trails, appreciating the way the seasons have changed the landscape of our home. This is an activity that you can do no matter the weather but is best suited for clear winter skies.

Sledging

As the only activity on this list you can only enjoy if the weather is right, it takes little convincing to persuade people to go sledging. The activity is so rare, and who doesn’t love racing their friends down a hill? All you need is a sledge, a hill, and snowy weather, and you’ve got yourself an afternoon of excitement.

Fossil hunting

Few people want to face off against cold coastal wind and bathe at the beach during the winter months. However, this makes winter the perfect time to go hunting for fossils! The deserted beaches mean that there are few people to disturb you, so you are free to enjoy the quiet solitude of the beach as you search the sand.

Birdwatching

Although many birds fly south for winter, there are still a whole array of unique winter avian species that thrive in the cold winter weather, such as starlings and waders. Get yourself a pair of binoculars, go out to your local reserve, and see which birds you can identify!

Campfire picnic

Just because it gets dark early doesn’t mean that it’s time to go inside. Challenge yourself and try make a campfire to huddle around when the sun and temperatures drop. Once you get the flames going, you can roast a whole array of foods over the fire: jacket potatoes, chicken skewers, apple slices, and, of course, marshmallows!

Stargazing

After enjoying some snacks over a campfire, wrap up warm, throw down a blanket, and lie down to gaze at stars. There are eight constellations visible to UK skies at winter: Orion, Gemini, Taura, ursa Major, Cassiopeia, Andromeda, Perseus and Auriga. Cold, clear nights are perfect for enjoying these constellations, as well as other deep-sky objects.

Lights tour

Finally, if you don’t have the effort to try any of these activities, perhaps take just five minutes out of your evening to stroll around your neighbourhood and admire the Christmas lights on all the buildings. Nothing gets me in the Christmas spirit like arguing with my family about which house has the best decorations.

Featured image: Cottonbro Studio via Pexels