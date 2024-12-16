Does individual action actually have an impact?

This has been an ongoing debate, questioning if individual action actually has an impact. This long since question has been deterring many from doing there ‘bit’, as they do not think their bit will count but the reality is individual action is really important. There are almost 8 billion people on this planet at if we all did our bit that would be massive. While individual action alone will not solve the climate crisis, it can for sure help, especially if everyone comes together, otherwise known as collective action; a collection of individuals acting to help the planet There are so many ways individual can help support the planet. While much of the responsibility does fall on those power, we as individuals also have a responsibility to help. So much of climate crisis is out of our control, but there is also so much we can control, and it is our duty to do what we can.

Now we have established, individual action does have an impact here is somethings that you can do to fight the climate crisis.

1. REDUCE YOUR FOOD WASTE

Food waste is one the biggest threats to our planet. This is because it realises a harmful greenhouse gas, when it is placed in landfill. By reducing our food waste we could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 36 million tonnes. And there are some reasonably easy ways to do this: compost, learn how to store your food correctly, food reducing recipes, only buying what you can realistically use and this is just a few ways- there are plenty more.

2. UNDERCONSUMPTION

Did you know that we are consuming the planet’s resources 1.7 times faster than they can regenerate. Our planet can not sustain our levels of overconsumption. Consumerism is doing so much damage to our home, and we can control this. We can save money and the planet at the same time by simply being more mindful of our purchases and reducing the amount we buy.

3. SHOP MORE SUSTAINABLY

If you must buy something try doing it more sustainably. You can support small and local businesses, shop second hand and support sustainable businesses.

4. GREENER TRANSPORT

A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of CO 2 per year. Every gallon of gasoline burned creates about 8,887 grams of CO 2 . Even just by walking or taking public transport where you can, can reduce your carbon footprint, and every little counts. Using greener transport options can be a really good you as an individual can help our planet.

5. ZERO WASTE MOVEMENT

There are 540 landfills in the UK alone! These landfills are harmful to our planet because they pollute our waters, airs and lands. Landfills generate about 1,300 million metric tones of CO2 annually world, it would take 24 million cars or the annual energy use of just over 13 million homes to produce the same levels of CO2 as landfills do annually. So as you can see by reducing our waste we could massively reduce our climate footprint.

6. RECYCLE PROPERLY

As we are on the topic of waste, learning to recycle properly is a great way that individuals can help prevent the climate crisis. You should learn the recycling systems of your local authorities- they are different everywhere you go. And be sure read the instructions: a lot needs to be recycled at large recycling points and cannot be recycled at home. And please make sure your recycling is clean and compressed. Recycling can save energy, reduce the strain on natural resources and reduce waste. So please, please do it properly, it’s not that hard, it may seem like efforts but it is worth it.

7. DIET

It is estimated that livestock production emitted 8.1 gigatons of carbon dioxide in a year, that is equivalent to 15.6% of total global emissions. By making a change to your diet – even if its just reducing your meat consumption with a vegetation or vegan meal a couple times a week, could help the planet. Or even just making sure the meat and animal product you are consuming is being produced and farmed ethically and sustainable can have an impact.

8. POLITICAL ACTIVISM

Arguably the most crucial action an individual can take to help the planet, is get involved politically. Sign petitions, boycott, vote and protest.

Use your voice to make the world a greener place. Advocate for climate change and for the prevention of the climate crisis. Even if you can’t do anything else on this list, at least do this- vote and campaign for a change. As if we are to truly to stop the climate crisis- we ALL need to work together; us as individuals and those is power need to collective action to ensure our future.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive there is plenty more ways an individual can get involved in climate action. And remember all you can do is do is your best and advocate for the rest.

Tomas Ryant, Pexels

If you are interested in doing your own research on individual action here some links to sources that can start your journey off 🙂

http://www.youtube.com/@Shelbizleee

http://www.youtube.com/@GoingZeroWaste

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20181102-what-can-i-do-about-climate-change

https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/10-ways-you-can-help-fight-climate-crisis

