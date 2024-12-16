2024 US Election: After the finish line

The American people have spoken, and Donald Trump will be returning to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. In a decisive victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, Trump secured his presidency with 312 electoral votes, 6 more than he received for his first term back in 2016.

Whilst many had hoped for Harris to become the first female president, following the exit polls Trump’s victory was not surprising. Although Harris’ campaign was centred on bolstering the middle class and ensuring protection of minorities’ rights, the electorate’s focus on economic issues led to a less than successful campaign. 2024 saw the highest percentage of voters label the economy as “extremely important” in their influences on how they placed their ballot since 2008, with 52% declaring such. Where Harris’ campaign was focused on promoting rights for women, Trump’s was focused on fixing the economy, allowing him to secure the vote.

Trump’s victory may not be surprising when closer attention is paid to voter polls, but it still came as a devastating shock to many Americans. Celebrities and public figures alike flocked to social media to express their disappointment and anguish over the election of a convicted felon. Billie Eilish, singer, expressed her concerns that this means “a war on women” on Instagram. Sophia Bush, actress, said on X that she hopes “every woman who voted for Trump sees this and feels sick” and Jimmy Kimmel stated on his talk show that it was “a terrible night for women”. Sabrina Carpenter even addressed a crowd on her Short ‘n’ Sweet tour stating, “I feel so sorry about our country and to all the women in her”, going on to hoping that at her concert they “can enjoy yourselves [themselves] because you [they] absolutely deserve it”.

The fears of many Americans are clear, but what promises of Trump’s are stoking this fear? What will another Trump presidency look like?

From policies and promises of his campaign, and staffing decisions since his election, we are beginning to see a foreshadowing of Trump’s game-plan. Strict immigration policies are likely to be pushed into law and threats of deportation for undocumented migrants could become reality. Policies that prevent discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation will be removed, if Trump’s campaign is to be believed, and there is the real possibility of a national abortion ban. Project 25, a “right-wing wish list”, although denied having been any work of Trump’s, was designed by The Heritage Foundation has been heavily speculated to be his “road map”. Which, if found to be true and influences his policies, may see any remaining abortion rights, following the overruling of Roe v Wade, be diminished promptly. Billie Eilish’s concern that Trump’s presidency is a “war on women” could come to fruition.

However, many voters did place their trust in Trump, so what were the policies that they hope he will implement upon his inauguration?

As previously stated, Trump’s agenda showed promise for greater economic change. He plans to bring down household bills, lower taxes and inflation. He also declared his commitment to end the war in Ukraine. Whilst this is unlikely to be achieved within “24 hours”, like he claimed in 2023, it is on his agenda.

Clearly 50.1% of Americans viewed the idea of a Trump presidency to be a better option in comparison to one of Kamala Harris. However, the remaining 48.1% are openly criticising Trump and confirming their disapproval of his presidency. Not even promises of a better economy can alleviate their anxiety. With Trump’s previous sexist comments towards women and his track record of discriminatory insults towards minorities, this anxiety is not misplaced.

Kamala Harris had held a torch of hope for her followers throughout her campaign for equality and progression, but Trump’s victory saw that flame extinguished.

Featured Image: Gage Skidmore on Flickr