‘Pride and Prejudice’: A review

Director Nat Pryke took on a significant challenge in deciding to reimagine Jane Austen’s beloved Pride and Prejudice for Valentine’s Day – a novel remembered largely for its portrayal of the dynamic romance of Miss Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy. And yet expectations were met and far surpassed.

In this collaborative adaptation, 12 South College and Feather Theatre transformed the beloved 19th-century novel into play which is both filled with warmth and retains the phenomenal wit of the novel. The play balances the romance of the central characters, while simultaneously never straying too far from the lives of the Bennet sisters. Class and money remain as central themes as romance; with the overbearing mother, Mrs Bennet (Clara Springman) and distant father, Mr Bennet (Ross Killian) underpinning the serious stakes of having five unmarried daughters, while always allowing for constant moments of laughter.

A central focus on communication and the power of gossip is shown cleverly through the staging. The scenery, mostly bare, features a striking array of letters and writing, hanging from the ceilings. Certainly, the power of words and exchanging of information is not to be ignored. Indeed, one of the great strengths of the production is the clever lighting and staging when a character reads letters. The recipient of the letter, and its author both stand on stage, illuminated by a stage light, as if talking to each other. One moment in particular comes to mind – Elizabeth Bennet (Isobel Wills) reading of Mr Darcy’s (Jack Radcliffe) letter, which recalls past moments of her families impropriety. The audience enjoy ‘flashbacks’ – the Bennet family running to and from the stage in a reenactment of their embarrassing conduct and behaviour. We feel as if we are seeing the interior thoughts of Elizabeth’s mind on display, providing a greater understanding into both her and Darcy’s psychology.

It is one of these ‘improper’ family members who completely made the play for me – Mrs Bennet, played phenomenally by Clara Springman, shows comedic brilliance. Every moment with her on stage was one of laughter, whether she was gossiping with Ms Long, very loudly playing the role of the matchmaker, or of course, suffering from her ‘poor nerves’. Springman aptly displays a neurotic mother, one desperate to ensure security for her daughters.

Her counterpart, Ross Killian as Mr Bennet pairs well alongside Springman – he is a man perpetually tired with the silliness of his wife and daughters, and yet he never quite retains the audience’s sympathy. Killian pairs wit with disrespect and is perhaps portrayed in a less idealised light as in other Austen productions. As seen through his inability to comfort his daughters, and lack of desire to give them physical affection (especially Kitty and Lydia), he too is an incompetent parent. While Mrs Bennet strives to be too involved, he retains his distance, seen as he refuses to give Lydia a hug goodbye as she leaves for Scotland while Kitty must be content with a reluctant head pat in his attempt to comfort his crying daughter.

At times, however, the pacing was perhaps too quick, where scene changes in quick succession left opportunities for narrative gaps in the second half of the play. The constant location changes and sharp progressions of time mean much is cut out from the novel. While this was understandable with a prior knowledge of the narrative, I can imagine it would have been difficult to fully process what was happening if this was an audience’s members first encounter with Pride and Prejudice.

Ultimately, however, to borrow from Austen and the words that began the play, ‘it is a truth universally acknowledged’ that the production was a success and filled with strong performances from both the central characters and supporting cast. Another notable casting choice is Elias Rosén as the contemptible cousin, Mr Collins who embodied both the irrefutable sliminess of the man and his desperation to please and impress those around him.

I would also like to commend the choice of lighting and sound, with a moment I particularly enjoyed being the playing music from the 2005 film version of Pride and Prejudice. Clearly, the legacy of Pride and Prejudice has progressed to one of more than the novel itself. Overall, 12 South College and Feather Theatre’s invention of Pride and Prejudice is compelling, humorous and of course, the perfect watch this Valentines Day.

Image by Isabelle Bylett