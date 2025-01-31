Your coffee break has a new look: say hello to Fika

What is the key to a productive and happy life. Can we do both or does one automatically come at the cost of the other? As a university student, this is certainly something I am eager to work out have taken some inspiration from the country of meatballs, IKEA and ABBA: Sweden. Not only is it home to and an inspiration for these things alone, there is another hidden secret, one that may explain why Sweden is not only comfortably in the top 5 happiest countries in the world, but is also one of the most productive.

This secret is a little thing called ‘fika’. Derived from the old Swedish word for coffee, ‘kafi’, fika, on the surface, is a coffee break. However, this is not just any old coffee break and there is a lot more to it than a hot drink and a cake selection—as lovely as they are. Fika has become a long-standing tradition in Swedish culture and is, indeed, considered, if not entirely responsible, certainly a factor in the notable productivity of the Swedish workforce. Fika, unlike what one may assume about a ‘coffee break’ is not just a social event, but something that is, in fact, protected by law for all Swedish employees. There is a vested interest for companies and the country to afford employees these breaks, as they were originally introduced in the Swedish workplace in the 1900s after factories reported incidents peaking at the times 10 AM and 3PM. This tradition took hold and embedded itself in Swedish life and the working world, because it worked…intentional and restful breaks led to an improved outcome: a reduced number of incidents in factories and these benefits persist, now, in the office and in one’s personal life.

Fika, as I mentioned before, is more than a coffee break. Whether at home, at work or together with friends, it provides an important social function. It is an opportunity to slow down and really step back from whatever it is you are doing. Especially within the workplace, the casual and relaxed nature of fika has the potential to open up conversations between individuals across departments and positions, thus creating a positive work environment that provides people with an important sense of connection and community. As a result, we see not only improved well-being of employess but a consequently positive result on their output and overall productivity. Wherever you are, it would not hurt to take a moment from whatever it is you are doing and prioritise community, connection, as well as giving yourself time to appreciate the good things in life, remind yourself of nice plans that evening or spark a conversation completely unrelated to work. The fact this is such a fundamental and enforced part of Swedish culture is a real testament to the Swedish art of living well and certainly something we can all learn from.

I love this idea and really think it is something we should all try and implement, in some form, in our lives. Now I am not sanctioning a three-hour coffee break in the Billy B café (I know how easy that can be), but I am suggesting that we take some of this wisdom and apply it to our own lives. If you do take breaks, what are they like currently? Are you getting in some social interaction to break up a lonely stint at the library; are you really giving yourself a moment to switch off: from work, demands, your to do list? I think a lot of us are very guilty of not doing this, perhaps grabbing a quick bite and a coffee only to return to your desk or, if we do decide on some company, perhaps not giving them our full attention. I believe we would all, not just as students, but as a wider society, see huge benefits in genuinely giving ourselves dedicated time together where we can just breath, slow down and reset. At the end of the day, humans are animals, social ones at that. We are not machines, despite what hustle culture may try and make you believe. By taking a break, especially in true Swede style, you are not letting anyone, or yourself, down, rather you are giving yourself a genuine opportunity to put your best foot forward and maintain your energy in a sustainable way. This does not means sacrificing hours of your time, rather a break could be as short as five minutes, but it is this idea of intentionality and also acknowledgment of one’s needs that make it so special, as well as effective.

While Sweden acknowledged and prioritised this fact a while ago, it is never too late to take some inspiration, and I think we can all sprinkle a bit of fika into our ever-busier lives. So as our workload increases and deadlines loom, remember taking a break does not have to mean a derailing of your schedule, in fact, it can be the very thing that motivates you.

Image: George Samaras on Flickr