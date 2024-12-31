The Bubble Wrapped: Part 2

After having a read of my co-editor’s 2024 song ranking, it has occurred to me that I’m a bit late on the bandwagon here: Pitchfork and Rolling Stone both published their top albums of the year in November. I would argue that that’s far too soon though. What about albums released in December? You can’t just ignore them! That’s why I have painstakingly waited until the very last minute to collate my top 10 albums. Be warned, though: this will not be an objective ranking. This is my personal opinion on my favourite albums of the year, ranked from one to ten.

10. TV Girl & George Clanton – Fauxllennium

A collaborative album released on the 2nd of December (see, I told you it was worth waiting to make this list), this record combines TV Girl’s neo-psychedelic style and characteristic use of samples with George Clanton’s relaxed vocals. Clanton’s positioning over TV Girl’s instrumentals, consisting of house-like piano backings, beachy major 7th guitar chords and trumpets, creates the perfect summer album. Except this was released in the middle of winter… so unfortunately was not on my summer rotation. Maybe next year!

9. Father John Misty – Mahashmashana

This was the first Father John Misty album I’d listened to after hearing it discussed on a podcast and I was not disappointed. Having recognised his name from his song with Lana Del Rey, it became apparent after just one listen that this is an artist that deserves more recognition. With quasi-orchestral instrumentation, Josh Tillman sings about the nature of existence and identity, creating an album perfect to blast in your headphones while crying in your bedroom.

8. English Teacher – This Could Be Texas

This debut album from Leeds-based post-punk band English Teacher won the 2024 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year, beating Charli xcx and The Last Dinner Party, amongst others. Taking clear inspiration from bands such as Black Country, New Road, Radiohead and Dry Cleaning, expect experimental indie rock overlayed with a spoken-word female vocal to create an addictive sound you’ll want to listen to on repeat.

7. Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

This conscious hip-hop album is dripping with addictive rhythms and playful lyricism from Florida-based rapper Doechii, carving out a refreshingly distinct place in this year’s alternative R&B landscape. Despite its staggering track listing (19 songs is too many, sorry), the record’s concise 50-minute runtime ensures it doesn’t overstay its welcome. Instead, it highlights Doechii’s impressive versatility and hints at even greater things to come.

6. Georgie Greep – The New Sound

Arguably one of the most charismatic faces in music today (have you seen his Instagram reels?), the ex-black midi frontman dropped his first solo album less than two months after casually mentioning the band’s “indefinite” hiatus on Instagram live. Greep dons manic, boastful, and anxious alter egos throughout the record, with his almost musical theatre-esque vocals juxtaposed over uncommon time signatures and energetic, complex and jazzy instrumentation. I’ve always pertained that half the album sounds like it could be on the Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack, and I mean that in the best way possible.

5. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers (Original Score)

When I went to see Challengers in the cinema, I spent half the time lusting over Josh O’Connor (obviously) and the other half obsessing over the soundtrack. I kept thinking to myself, “why is the music so good?”, until I saw Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross in the credits and immediately realised why. The minds behind Nine Inch Nails have created multiple film soundtracks, including The Social Network, Gone Girl and Soul, but this may be their best yet. The techno, acid house tracks perfectly heightened the tension in Challengers, and make a great album to listen to in its own right, especially while working out (the track “Challengers: Match Point” got me my 5k PB).

4. Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Fontaines have seen a big shift in their sound between the first two albums and their third, Skinty Fia, which came out in 2022, and their fourth record served to continue this evolution in the best way possible. While some fans mourn their shouty earlier style, I am all for them embracing a more atmospheric, dream-pop inspired sound. Turning away from explicit political commentary to a focus on, you guessed it, romance, the Dublin-based post-punk band explore love, heartbreak, and existential reflection in this wide-ranging album, from summery track “Favourite” to the frantic “Starburster”.

3. Clairo – Charm

Finally, Clairo is free of the shackles of Jack Antonoff! The producer that seemingly has every pop artist in a chokehold, Charm is a refreshing and exciting departure from Clairo’s typical production style. Working with producer Leon Michels instead, we can hear his soul and funk influence in the jazzier instrumentals on this record. Arguably now totally excommunicated from “bedroom pop” as a genre, Clairo has even decided to sing above a whisper on this album, creating one of my absolute favourite records of the year that I’ve had on repeat since its release this July.

2. Charli xcx – BRAT

I’ve spoken enough about this album already so I won’t go into too much detail, but Charli xcx really did something iconic with this album, on both a musical and cultural level. While the marketing was genius, so was her songwriting, spanning both EDM in “Club classics” and “365” and introspective, understated hyperpop in “So I” and “I think about it all the time”. If you haven’t listened to this album already, where were you all summer?

1. Magdalena Bay – Imaginal Disk

What I would consider to be a flawless record, this synthpop album is nothing short of perfect. With incredibly tight production and dreamy vocals, the record explores themes of transformation, self-discovery, and human growth, drawing inspiration from the biological concept of imaginal discs – structures in insect larvae that transform during metamorphosis. The single “Image” is my standout track, with a catchy hook and dynamic instrumentals making it what every pop song should be. If you do nothing else after reading this, listen to that song (and then you’ll undoubtedly want to listen to the rest of the album as well). Magdalena Bay are revitalising the pop landscape, injecting fresh energy into a genre that often feels stagnant, and I can’t wait to see where they take their sound next.

Image: Jonas Leupe on Unsplash