Nature as a road to recovery – Nora Fingscheidt’s ‘The Outrun’

Saoirse Ronan excels in her leading role in Nora Fingscheidt’s new film The Outrun. It is based on the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot, which recounts the several months she spent working on the Orkney Islands in Scotland while recovering from her alcohol addiction. Saoirse Ronan plays the lead character Rona in The Outrun, who is based on Liptrot herself. Rona is a young woman in her twenties who lives in London and is working on a PhD in Biology, but her frequent drinking soon spirals into alcoholism. After a terrifying event forces her to embark on a rehabilitation programme, Rona then makes the radical decision to stay for several months on Papa Westray, one of the remote Orkney Islands, in an attempt to get her life back on track.

One of the most moving aspects of The Outrun is its portrayal of Rona’s alcoholism. The film does not romanticise the addiction, instead showing its devastating effect on Rona as it puts her life on hold. It also demonstrates the impact of alcoholism on those close to the addicts, with Rona lashing out at family and friends who attempt to help her. Most importantly, through a climactic scene, it shows how addicts can be extremely vulnerable in dangerous situations. Afterwards, The Outrun depicts the difficult road to recovery from addiction, including the low odds of completing a recovery programme and the threat of relapse. This is especially difficult for alcoholics, as Rona discovers that even the one shop on Papa Westray has shelves of liquor. However, the film also highlights that the community of recovering addicts is widespread, meaning no-one has to go on their recovery journey alone. In Orkney, Rona takes part in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with two other recovering addicts. The Outrun skilfully breaks down the complexities of alcohol addiction but also shows the hope of making a recovery.

Rona’s story of addiction and recovery is closely linked to her familial relationships and her interactions with the wider Orkney community. Rona, who has become used to the freedom and self-expression of London life, frequently clashes with her devout Christian mother who runs a farm on mainland Orkney. Although Rona gets along better with her father, his struggles with bipolar disorder cause problems between them. Through flashbacks to Rona’s childhood, it is clear that her father’s extreme manic and depressive episodes have profoundly affected her, and may have been a factor in her alcohol addiction. Even though Rona has fractured relationships with her parents, both of them attempt to support her through her recovery, showing that parental relationships are rarely black-and-white. The Outrun also shows Rona making connections with Orkney Island communities during her time working for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB). The film portrays how these tight-knit communities support those like Rona who are struggling, and also organise regular events for the islanders to come together. Even though Papa Westray Island is sparsely populated, its residents soon help Rona to feel like she belongs there.

The contrasting locations in The Outrun make up the heart of the film. Rona’s story is presented in a non-linear format, meaning it oscillates back and forth between her chaotic life in London and her peaceful experience on the Orkney Islands. The film’s cinematography is exquisite: beautiful shots of Rona dancing under neon lights in crowded London clubs are suddenly contrasted with her alone on Papa Westray Island, surrounded by luscious green land and natural light. During her work for the RSPB, Rona travels around the Orkney Islands in search of the corn crake, a rare bird. The Outrun highlights the importance of the charity’s work in protecting birds like the corn crake but also shows how Rona’s mental well-being dramatically improves as she spends extensive time in nature, listening out for birdsong.

I personally found The Outrun to be a highly enjoyable and beautifully made film. The writing, direction, and acting are all of high-quality, while the plot is full of cleverly interwoven themes and settings. If you’re looking to watch a film with engaging characters and amazing cinematography, The Outrun is for you.

Featured image: Mark Foster via Unsplash.