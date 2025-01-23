Is the pantomime still relevant in modern theatre?

For many British families, the pantomime embodies the seemingly timeless period between Christmas and New Years – embroiled with slapstick comedy, musical numbers, and narratives descended from fairytales and folklore. It is to all appearances a silly and light-hearted theatrical production, founded in British tradition. Yet, the history of the ever-familiar pantomime transcends that of what we know and watch now, with the foundations of the genre established by traveling Italian companies from as early as the sixteenth-century. The Italian ‘Commedia dell’Arte’ was defined by its focus on physical manifestations of entertainment, notably acrobatics and dance, and the predictable narrative plot which featured two lovers divided by older, powerful men, often the woman’s father. Love and the typical ‘happy’ ending would always triumph, much the same as the modern pantomime, with the comical servant characters, most famously that of Harlequin, inhibiting his master’s plans.

The Victorians adapted the continental form to something still recognisable today, combining the humour and physical comedy of Italian productions, or ‘Commedia dell’Arte’, with satirical social commentary. The Harlequin became the clown, with this new development of the character, much as in Renaissance theatre, critiquing authority and given full reign to do so. Indeed, Professor Kate Newey remarks on the ‘anti-authority’ nature of the Victorian pantomime – on East End London theatres using the fairytale setting to demonstrate more serious social issues. London theatres would comment on numerous prevalent issues disputes and difficulties faced by the common people – such as the Poor Law or transatlantic safety issues for the sailors of the time.

So, let me evoke the article title – does the pantomime, a form so rich in history and popular in the Victorian period remain relevant today, or perhaps more interestingly should it? The pantomime emerged as a distinctly political art form, what contemporary author Charles Dickens called “a mirror of life”, and for me (albeit it may admittedly have been a few years since I have watched a ‘panto’), this retains truth. Part of the appeal of the panto is the contemporary commentary and this is what ensures it remains a cross-generational and family production; the children enjoy the remaking of the fairy tales, the interactive audience quality, of having the opportunity to take their place centre stage. The parents may enjoy a brief respite through the entertainment of their children, as well as the underlying snide jokes and remarks.

Two American critics, Alexis Soloski and Elisabeth Vincentelli discussed their first introduction to the pantomime through the launching of theatre’s streaming during the pandemic – how they enjoyed this blending of ‘low and low’ sensibilities – the so-called ‘bawdry’. Their examples of jokes about anti-vaxxers and cancel culture highlight how the pantomime, while perhaps not as politically potent as it was during the Victorian period, remains a ‘mirror’ or glimpse into our contemporary period. The social critique may not be as impactful, yet in a time when we consume so much more media and opinions, perhaps there is no need for it to be. We can laugh at ourselves and our current society, without dwelling on the devastation or impact too severely – before we know it, we are once again distracted by a musical number or the comic ‘dame’.

The pantomime may no longer carry the same radical edge as the Victorian period, but it continues to remain relevant – its blending of humour and social reflection ensuring its enduring popularity. It is a place of nostalgia, and tradition, attracting people of all ages and various socio-economic backgrounds. People may come together to enjoy and celebrate the theatre, with the pantomime offering accessible and communal amusement in a time when the stage can be perceived as high-brow and exclusionary. The stage is, of course, a platform for radical change but also for entertainment, with arguably the pantomimes most compelling achievement being its ability to encourage laughter and audience participation.

Image: CostumeWorkShop on Flixr