All the student theatre being performed in Durham this Michaelmas and why you should see it

Durham has one of the richest student theatre scenes in the country, with over 30 theatre companies putting on more than 90 shows a year. There is something for everyone, whether it be classical theatre, musicals, immersive drama or comedy. It can seem overwhelming, but once broken down, Durham Student Theatre (DST) is worth getting involved in, even simply by going to watch. In this article, I will provide a weekly breakdown of all productions taking place this term (starting week 4) and explain why you should see them.

Week 4

Jekyll and Hyde (30th-31st October):

Firstly, the perfect fit for Spooky Season, Sixth Side Theatre presents Jekyll and Hyde, adapted by Neil Bartlet from the classic Victorian novel by Robert Louis Stevenson: ‘Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde’. This is Trevelyan College’s theatre company, so a great opportunity for members of Trevelyan to support their college, especially as it is being performed in their Dowrick Suite. This play is perfect for anyone interested in the supernatural or horror (ideal for Halloween week) following the uncovering of Dr Jekyll’s mysterious life and the monster of Hyde.

Week 5

Treasure Island (7th-9th November), The Fresher’s Showcase (10th), and Little Women (10th-12th):

Week 5 showcases the talent of the 24’-27’ cohort, kicking off with Treasure Island, this year’s DST Fresher’s Play, featuring only freshers. This is an excellent opportunity to see what the freshers have to offer theatrically, as well as see some new faces in the Durham theatre scene. If you are a fresher, go support them or write a review! This tale of a dangerous voyage will be performed in The Assembly Rooms.

What’s more, Tone Deaf Theatre Company (specialising in small-cast musicals) are performing their Fresher’s Showcase for one night only on Sunday 10th November. TDTC without fail produces high-quality, professional shows (my personal favourite last year being ‘Into the Woods’) so this is worth checking out.

Also to see this week is Little Women, produced by The Snow Globe (John Snow’s resident theatre company, performing at the Mount Oswald Hub). Here, Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel is adapted for the stage by Peter Clapham, following the coming of age of the four March Sisters. This is a must for any literature lovers, fans of Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film, feminists or members of John Snow (so basically everyone).

Week 6

Birthday Candles (14th-16th), and Every Giggle Helps (17th):

Stephenson College’s Rocket Theatre presents Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, a play following a woman on different birthdays throughout her life (and baking a cake on stage!). The company is also dedicating a proportion of funds to Sherburn House care home, a really meaningful cause. Birthday Candles is an interesting play about womanhood, age and loss, a must-see piece of theatre from a consistently outstanding college theatre company (and I am not at all biased…).

Every Giggle Helps comes from Shellshock! – our university improvised comedy troupe. Usually starting with a few prompts and audience contribution, their shows are almost completely spontaneous and potentially chaotic, but a fun and hilarious experience (and it’s free!) This show will be performed in the Dunelm House Learning Lounge.

Week 7

Jack and the Beanstalk (18th-19th), 9 to 5: The Musical (20th-23rd), A Night at the Opera (23rd), Classical Acting Showcase 2024 (24th), Myths and Legends: The Intercollegiate Showcase (24th), and How Love is Spelt:

A busy week for theatre! For something upbeat and fun, either South College’s panto (at Mount Oswald Hub), or DULOG’s iconic large-scale musical based on the 80s film (at Assembly Rooms) will be really exciting to see. DULOG is the university’s largest musical group, so their shows are a big deal and a must-see for each term.

For some more serious theatre, a showcase of opera (in the Music Department) or classical acting (at Hatfield College) might be for you. Furthermore, the annual Intercollegiate Showcase is a great one-time chance to see colleges working together, raising money for Children North East, an amazing charity that supports babies, children, young people and their communities.

Moreover, Suffragette Theatre Company (focusing on feminist and female-led theatre) is producing How Love is Spelt, following Peta’s journey and struggles as an independent woman in the new millennium, shining a light on the female experience. Everyone should be at the theatre in some capacity this week!

Week 8

1984 (28th-30th), Merrily We Roll Along (28th-30th), A Christmas Carol: The Immersive Experience (29th-30th), and Sex Cells:

Based on George Orwell’s dystopian novel and adapted by Nick Hern, 1984 will be performed in the Assembly Rooms Theatre. This thought-provoking play follows Winston Smith’s journey in Big Brother’s totalitarian state. Presented by First Theatre Company, this show will be primarily created by first-timers in their role (e.g. directors who have never directed before). This unique stage adaption will be very interesting to see, especially for anyone interested in history, politics, or literature.

Merrily We Roll Along is a cult classic Stephen Sondheim musical-comedy following Franklin Shephard’s rise to stardom in a beautiful yet entertaining way (and in reverse!). This is a highly underrated musical that you should take the opportunity to experience at Collingwood College’s Mark Hillery Performing Arts Centre.

Also this week, quite literally immerse yourself in theatre with Walkabout Productions’ A Christmas Carol, perfect for getting in the festive mood ready for December. The clue is in the name, this company specialises in unconventional theatre which offers the audience a whole experience, not just a play. So, if you want to experience something new and different in the theatre this November, head to Dunelm House.

Fourth Wall Theatre presents Sex Cells by Anna Lonaretti, based in a call centre at a sex toy manufacturer. This is a poignant, female-led play about friendship, motherhood, love and loss, and is being performed in The Holy GrAle (yes, the pub), so this play is guaranteed to be innovative and gritty.

Week 9

Bonnie and Clyde (4th-7th December):

Another musical week with another show from Tone Deaf Theatre Company, this famous and iconic musical following the infamous criminal duo of (you guessed it) Bonnie and Clyde. This show has a stand-out soundtrack, merging rock, blues and gospel, you don’t have to love musicals to love it (but if you do, you will adore it). It’s the only show this week, so there are no excuses for missing out!

Week 10

Doctor Faustus (12th-14th):

And finally, finish the term with a bang with Doctor Faustus, presented by Durham University Classical Theatre (DUCT), also performing in The Assembly Rooms Theatre. This classic tragedy by Christopher Marlowe is a staple for any English Literature student (especially those first years studying the text this year), but also anyone who wants to see an iconic piece of theatre with plenty of scope for creative direction and set (another one not to miss!).

Thus, this term provides a rich, diverse variety of theatre, with shows every week. Remember that more may come up, so keep an eye on the Student Theatre Instagram to keep updated, and to get tickets, see the Student Theatre website, and watch this space for incoming reviews!

