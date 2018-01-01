Are we living in a new Cold War era? What are the limits and what can we hope from the future? An in-depth analysis by Ella Catherall explains the renewal of a rather tense US-Russian relation under the Trump administration as the Russian Presidential elections are just around the corner.
Britain has supposedly ‘progressed’ because we have a universal franchise. But our last prime minister was from a slave owning family. Have democratic rights brought tangible improvements, or is this what elites want us to believe?