Vegan Pancake Recipe

I pride myself on my ability to cook delicious, fluffy pancakes; so when tasked with creating a vegan version, I took the challenge very seriously. I was determined to make pancakes that didn’t feel like they were lacking anything simply because they didn’t contain dairy or eggs. And, if I do say so myself, I’m pretty proud of the results. The pancakes have gone down incredibly well, and I end up making them at least once a week. Plus, the recipe is super super easy and I really think anyone could do it.

Ingredients

2 cups of flour (I prefer to use self-raising)

2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

2 cups of non-dairy milk (soy, almond etc)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

vegan butter for frying

Method

Sift the flour, baking powder and cinnamon into a bowl Stir through the sugar Add the milk and whisk vigorously, until there are no lumps Whisk the vegetable oil through gently Heat a pan on the hob, on a low-medium heat – this bit takes patience. If you have the heat too high then the outside will cook before the middle and that’s just sad 🙁 Add a knob of butter to the pan, and once it has melted, add a dollop of pancake batter Once air bubbles form over the whole surface of the pancake, you can flip it and cook the other side. The other side will take less time to cook – pretty much once it’s brown it’s done. Serve with your choice of topping – golden syrup, jam, chocolate spread, peanut butter are popular ones with my friends.

*you can also add blueberries, or small chunks of chocolate to the batter – sprinkle them onto the uncooked side once it is into the pan

Enjoy!