Vegan Pancake Recipe

I pride myself on my ability to cook delicious, fluffy pancakes; so when tasked with creating a vegan version, I took the challenge very seriously. I was determined to make pancakes that didn’t feel like they were lacking anything simply because they didn’t contain dairy or eggs. And, if I do say so myself, I’m pretty proud of the results. The pancakes have gone down incredibly well, and I end up making them at least once a week. Plus, the recipe is super super easy and I really think anyone could do it.
Ingredients
2 cups of flour (I prefer to use self-raising)
2 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
2 cups of non-dairy milk (soy, almond etc)
2 tbsp vegetable oil
vegan butter for frying
Method
- Sift the flour, baking powder and cinnamon into a bowl
- Stir through the sugar
- Add the milk and whisk vigorously, until there are no lumps
- Whisk the vegetable oil through gently
- Heat a pan on the hob, on a low-medium heat – this bit takes patience. If you have the heat too high then the outside will cook before the middle and that’s just sad 🙁
- Add a knob of butter to the pan, and once it has melted, add a dollop of pancake batter
- Once air bubbles form over the whole surface of the pancake, you can flip it and cook the other side. The other side will take less time to cook – pretty much once it’s brown it’s done.
- Serve with your choice of topping – golden syrup, jam, chocolate spread, peanut butter are popular ones with my friends.
*you can also add blueberries, or small chunks of chocolate to the batter – sprinkle them onto the uncooked side once it is into the pan
Enjoy!