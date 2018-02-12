Valentine’s Date Spots in Durham

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, here is a round up of places in Durham you can take that special someone in your life.

Fat Hippo

Fat Hippo have introduced a special burger for the season of love, the ‘Smokeback Mountain Burger’, described as ‘double 4oz patty, Monterey Jack cheese, smoked sausage and beans, served with Cajun cross cuts, ranch sauce and fresh jalapeños’

Tango

Tango are running a special offer for couples on Valentine’s Day – you can get a bottle of prosecco for £10 (a saving of £15). They also have a variety sharing boards perfect for couples to enjoy whilst sipping a glass of bubbly.

Jumping Bean Cafe

Jumping Bean Cafe are offering a 3 course Valentine’s meal for two, for £20. This includes nachos to share, with a choice of three toppings, a main course and a dessert. And, everything on their menu can be made vegan on request.

Pizza Express

Italian food is a classic date food, and Pizza Express are running a Valentine’s menu deal which includes a starter, main and a glass of Chambord prosecco for £16.95 per person. Visit their website for more details and T&C’s.

Spoons

Student favourite Wetherspoons are running a Valentine’s menu perfect for couples on a budget. You can get two starters, two mains and two drinks for £20 with a menu that includes steak, ribs, vegetarian lasagna and a brownie. And if you really feel like celebrating, you can upgrade to a bottle of prosecco for £5.

La Tasca

They say sharing is caring, so if you fancy tapas this Valentine’s Day, La Tasca are offering a set menu, with two courses and a drink for £20.95 per person.