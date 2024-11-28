We’re quickly entering into the festive season, and that can only mean one thing: hot chocolate!
Being away from home can sometimes remind us of missing comforts – especially when your current surrounding is an under-heated student flat or house. But if you’re looking for a warm and cosy winter, I have the perfect solution; the ultimate guide to hot chocolate in Durham. As a result of being someone who is too fussy to like tea or coffee, in a place where ‘going for coffee’ is key to socialising, I have tried hot chocolates from a range of locations. Here we will be rating the various options Durham has to offer.
Costa
Starting with one of the most basic choices, Costa.
Pros:
- Well-known/safe brand
- Variety of nice flavours as part of their seasonal menu, including Terry’s Chocolate Orange (a personal favourite of mine)
- Big marshmallows (might be a con for some people)
Cons:
- Expensive (small hot chocolate can be around £4)
- Basic
Starbucks
Pros:
- Again, have a range of special flavours
- Good whipped cream
- Has nice seating, great place to study at
Cons:
- Relatively expensive
- Tastes kind of milky/not very strong in terms of chocolate flavour
- Basic
Caffé Nero
Pros:
- Can get student discount there
- Alright choice of flavours
Cons:
- Atmosphere always feels dark and crowded in store
Greggs
Pros:
- cheaper
- some festive choices e.g. mint chocolate
- You can get a free hot drink, when downloading the Greggs app for the first time. I went for the seasonal orange flavoured hot chocolate
Cons:
- Sometimes tastes watery
- Feels wrong going into Greggs for anything but a sausage roll
Whittard
Pros:
- Free samples in-store!
- Probably some of the best tasting hot chocolate ever
- SO MANY flavours, frequently updating them (I recommend cookies and cream)
- Perfect Christmas gifts for friends and family
Cons:
- EXPENSIVE (£10) for a tub of hot chocolate powder
- Make yourself at home, not served ready
- never tastes as nice at home as it does in the samples
Cafédral
Pros:
- very underrated, tastes great
- reasonable price, especially for takeaway
- Cute atmosphere and seating
Cons:
- No laptop policy, can’t sit and study whilst there
- Small room, tables can feel crowded when busy
Vennels
Pros:
- Decent hot chocolate
- Cute atmosphere inside, multiple stories so usually space to sit
Cons:
- Other places do better
- Sometimes quite stingy on marshmallows
- Expensive, because everything is there
Chapters
Pros:
- Lots of delicious traybakes to go with the hot chocolate
- Relatively nice atmosphere/aesthetic
Cons:
- Expensive
- Aesthetic of the hot chocolate varies, sometimes looks messier
Waffley
Pros:
- Looks cute
- Generous with toppings
Cons:
- Can be a bit sickly if you get a chocolate waffle as well as hot chocolate
- not sure if they do takeaway?
The Billy B Cafe
Pros:
- Convenient location to grab whilst studying
- Cute cup designs
Cons:
- Overpriced
- Tastes watery
- No cool toppings
- Too hot/scolds your tongue
Whitechurch
Pros:
- Overall good taste
- Pretty interior
- Close to the library, great for a quick study break
Cons:
- Expensive
- Easy to finish quickly (for some reason I find myself drinking these fast, maybe slightly smaller portions?)
- Wifi/Signal is always terrible in there (for me anyway, on EE network)
Flat White
Pros:
- Looks really cool/trendy
- General vibe in there is nice
Cons:
- Expensive
- Long queue outside
- Too rich/strong: doesn’t actually taste as nice as it looks
- Only one marshmallow and smallish cup (kind of a rip-off considering the price)
Whetherspoon (Spoons)
Pros:
- Really cheap
- Can get free refills
- Alright place to study
Cons:
- Not the nicest taste (but still ok)
- No toppings
- Often weak if the machines haven’t been refilled
Claire’s ‘Hot Chocolate’
As an added bonus, I will be mentioning hot chocolate made by The Bubble’s very own Lifestyle editor, Claire! This creation came about one very eventful evening in her flat at Josephine Butler, after Claire mentioned that she had never made hot chocolate before.
Pros:
- Unique
- Was good to dip cookies in
Cons:
- Was not hot chocolate (pretty sure it was a churro dipping sauce)
- We realised half way through heating the pan up that we had turned on the wrong oven hob
- Neither of us can measure very well, so the milk to powder ratio was questionable
Remember this ranking is purely based on my own personal opinion! If you’re a dedicated hot chocolate lover, or feel inspired by this article, Durham now has its own hot chocolate society. More details can be found on Instagram at @duhotchocsoc