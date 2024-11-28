We’re quickly entering into the festive season, and that can only mean one thing: hot chocolate!

Being away from home can sometimes remind us of missing comforts – especially when your current surrounding is an under-heated student flat or house. But if you’re looking for a warm and cosy winter, I have the perfect solution; the ultimate guide to hot chocolate in Durham. As a result of being someone who is too fussy to like tea or coffee, in a place where ‘going for coffee’ is key to socialising, I have tried hot chocolates from a range of locations. Here we will be rating the various options Durham has to offer.

Costa

Starting with one of the most basic choices, Costa.

Pros:

Well-known/safe brand

Variety of nice flavours as part of their seasonal menu, including Terry’s Chocolate Orange (a personal favourite of mine)

Big marshmallows (might be a con for some people)

Cons:

Expensive (small hot chocolate can be around £4)

Basic

Starbucks

Pros:

Again, have a range of special flavours

Good whipped cream

Has nice seating, great place to study at

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Tastes kind of milky/not very strong in terms of chocolate flavour

Basic

Caffé Nero

Pros:

Can get student discount there

Alright choice of flavours

Cons:

Atmosphere always feels dark and crowded in store

Greggs

Pros:

cheaper

some festive choices e.g. mint chocolate

You can get a free hot drink, when downloading the Greggs app for the first time. I went for the seasonal orange flavoured hot chocolate

Cons:

Sometimes tastes watery

Feels wrong going into Greggs for anything but a sausage roll

Whittard

Pros:

Free samples in-store!

Probably some of the best tasting hot chocolate ever

SO MANY flavours, frequently updating them (I recommend cookies and cream)

Perfect Christmas gifts for friends and family

Cons:

EXPENSIVE (£10) for a tub of hot chocolate powder

Make yourself at home, not served ready

never tastes as nice at home as it does in the samples

Cafédral

Pros:

very underrated, tastes great

reasonable price, especially for takeaway

Cute atmosphere and seating

Cons:

No laptop policy, can’t sit and study whilst there

Small room, tables can feel crowded when busy

Vennels

Pros:

Decent hot chocolate

Cute atmosphere inside, multiple stories so usually space to sit

Cons:

Other places do better

Sometimes quite stingy on marshmallows

Expensive, because everything is there

Chapters

Pros:

Lots of delicious traybakes to go with the hot chocolate

Relatively nice atmosphere/aesthetic

Cons:

Expensive

Aesthetic of the hot chocolate varies, sometimes looks messier

Waffley

Pros:

Looks cute

Generous with toppings

Cons:

Can be a bit sickly if you get a chocolate waffle as well as hot chocolate

not sure if they do takeaway?

The Billy B Cafe

Pros:

Convenient location to grab whilst studying

Cute cup designs

Cons:

Overpriced

Tastes watery

No cool toppings

Too hot/scolds your tongue

Whitechurch

Pros:

Overall good taste

Pretty interior

Close to the library, great for a quick study break

Cons:

Expensive

Easy to finish quickly (for some reason I find myself drinking these fast, maybe slightly smaller portions?)

Wifi/Signal is always terrible in there (for me anyway, on EE network)

Flat White

Pros:

Looks really cool/trendy

General vibe in there is nice

Cons:

Expensive

Long queue outside

Too rich/strong: doesn’t actually taste as nice as it looks

Only one marshmallow and smallish cup (kind of a rip-off considering the price)

Whetherspoon (Spoons)

Pros:

Really cheap

Can get free refills

Alright place to study

Cons:

Not the nicest taste (but still ok)

No toppings

Often weak if the machines haven’t been refilled

Claire’s ‘Hot Chocolate’

As an added bonus, I will be mentioning hot chocolate made by The Bubble’s very own Lifestyle editor, Claire! This creation came about one very eventful evening in her flat at Josephine Butler, after Claire mentioned that she had never made hot chocolate before.

Pros:

Unique

Was good to dip cookies in

Cons:

Was not hot chocolate (pretty sure it was a churro dipping sauce)

We realised half way through heating the pan up that we had turned on the wrong oven hob

Neither of us can measure very well, so the milk to powder ratio was questionable

Remember this ranking is purely based on my own personal opinion! If you’re a dedicated hot chocolate lover, or feel inspired by this article, Durham now has its own hot chocolate society. More details can be found on Instagram at @duhotchocsoc