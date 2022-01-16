A Greek cake to celebrate the New Year

A Vasilopita is a Greek cake made specifically for New Year’s celebrations. Despite being a relatively simple and accessible cake to bake at home, it is unlikely to be a cake many non-Greek families have attempted to bake before. However, there really is no better way to ring in any occasion than with a cake. So, let us celebrate the New Year in a belated fashion and get baking!

This traditional Greek cake is baked on New Year’s to celebrate the life of Saint Basil. He is remembered by the Greek people as a figure who came with gifts for children, the poor and the underprivileged. The specific legend of Saint Basil that ties into the tradition of the Vasilopita is that of the tax collectors and jewels. The legend states that tax collectors once taxed the people so heavily, that people were even pressured to hand over their jewellery and personal artefacts. Saint Basil was not a supporter of these proceedings and forced the tax collectors to give him the jewellery that had been taken from the people.

However, he was then faced with a difficult problem. He was unable to determine which item had belonged to whom. His innovative solution was to bake cakes with the jewellery hidden inside of them, which would then be distributed among the populace. This was his clever and creative way of redistributing the riches amongst the people.

This legend has slightly different variations depending on the source. For example, the jewels are sometimes said to have been baked into bread instead of cake. But one thing remains the same: on the first day of the New Year, the Vasilopita is baked with a coin inside. If one is fortunate enough to hit the coin when slicing the cake they are said to have been gifted good luck and blessings for the whole year. Given that the last few years have been challenging for us all, celebrating the start of 2022 with a lucky and scrumptious cake is surely the best way to do it.

Below are two variations of the recipe for Vasilopita. The first recipe will create a cake textured result, whereas the second produces a more bread-based version. Both will undoubtedly lead to a delicious result and satisfied consumers! The cake is designed to be fairly mild, but if you are a fan of stronger flavours then you could add more lemon juice or orange zest. If you feel like mixing it up a little more, I recommend a pinch of cinnamon just to give it a touch more winter warmth.

Ingredients: