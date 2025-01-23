The greatest food market of all time? Barcelona’s goat meat market

The ‘Mercat de la Boqueria’; ‘A place where goat meat is sold’. Its name is thought to have originated from the Catalan word ‘boc’, meaning goat. This market is a must-see for any food lovers, and quite arguably one of the best in Europe. Situated in Barcelona, Spain, the food market has several stalls and is filled with many bright colours. Despites the name, goat is the least noticeable item on offer. A ride range of food types are sold here, from local, high-quality produce to every sweet and chocolate you could imagine.

Earlier in the year, I took a trip to Barcelona and decided to visit this market. I can confidentially say I have never been anywhere so vibrant and aesthetically pleasing. There was something so satisfying about seeing so many fruits all lined up. Whoever set up the lighting in this market space deserves a pay rise. Somehow the way items were displayed made me crave even the foods I dislike – it was just that appealing!

It felt like every counter was somehow always full, despite many customers flooding in and out. The atmosphere inside can be somewhat overwhelming. Because it is an indoor space, there are many stalls and even more visitors, it can get quite crowded. Being such a tourist attraction, it also crucial to keep hold of all your belongings to avoid theft. If you are someone who gets overstimulated easily, I would suggest avoiding the market at peak hours e.g. midday. Whilst the bustling atmosphere is exciting, it is not for everyone.

It is hard to fully express all of the various types of food available here. Whilst traditional Spanish cuisine is available, plenty of stalls have a different focus. In terms of visual aesthetics, I found the fruit and veg stalls most appealing, closely followed by the candy stands. Sadly, to afford the pick & mix bags of sweets, I would probably have to sell an organ. The shopkeepers are very keen, if you make eye contact with the food for more than 10 seconds, they think you are interested in buying. This is fairly normal for such a tourist area though, and you soon become accustomed to standing from a safer distance and refusing a bag when having one waved at your face.

Along with the rows of cheese, fresh meats and olives – there are also stalls where you can buy ready-to-eat food. Some kiosks have stools, perfect for those looking for a real first-hand experience. Again, there are plenty of options. Some of the most notable ones included corn dogs, pastries, fries, crisps, croquettes, fried chicken and fruit smoothies. They even have the viral chocolate covered strawberries!

If you’re ever in Barcelona, it really is the place to go. Whether it’s for a quick look round, aesthetic Instagram post or to actually try the food – it is definitely worth the visit.