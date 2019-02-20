Summertime Veggie Burgers

This recipe is my version of a Jamie Oliver recipe for quick and easy vegetarian burgers. One of the good things about these burgers is that they can be easily be made vegan, so its a quick and easy dinner adaptable to a variety of dietary requirements.

Ingredients

1 tin of chickpeas, drained weight 240g

1 tin of sweetcorn, drained weight 260g

1/2 veggie stock cube

4tsp paprika

4tsp cumin

2 cloves garlic

1 red onion

white flour – as much as needed

black pepper to taste

Method

Drain the chickpeas and place them in a saucepan Cover them with boiling water and add the stock cube, 1tsp of paprika and 1tsp cumin Cook them until you can squish them with the back of a spoon, then drain them Finely chop the onion and garlic, then fry in oil until soft and translucent In a bowl, add the chickpeas, drained sweetcorn, onions and garlic If you have an electric hand blender, that would make blitzing everything easier, but you can also use a potato masher and some elbow grease – the texture you are looking for is a rough paste Stir through the spices and taste, I have specified quantities but feel free to add more if you think it needs it Add flour to bind the mixture – this is so they don’t fall apart when you are frying, you should be able to tell the whether there is enough when you are shaping them Shape the mixture into patties Put some oil in the frying pan and fry the burgers on both sides over a medium heat until golden and crispy – you are only really warming the mixture up so you don’t need to worry about how long you cook them for Assemble your burger with whatever sauces and salad items you like

I had mine with homemade tzatziki (just natural yoghurt, cucumber, garlic and black pepper), spinach and grated carrot which was delicious, but you could have it with ketchup, cheddar cheese, gherkins, hot sauce, rocket – literally whatever you have in the fridge.

Here is the original Jamie Oliver recipe for more inspiration: https://www.jamieoliver.com/recipes/vegetables-recipes/the-best-vegan-burger/#mq3uvswJ4cblPt82.97

Happy Eating!!!