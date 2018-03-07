Food gone too far

As a self-confessed, food obsessed individual, I spend more time than I would like to admit watching online recipe videos from channels like ‘Tasty’ and ‘Twisted’.

They have always been a fan of wrapping things in pastry, adding copious amounts of cheese and using enough cream to single-handedly keep the dairy industry afloat. And, mostly, I can accept all of this. It is part of their charm. But recently, I have seen recipe after recipe that has filled me with rage.

Cheeseburger Kebab??? Pizza French Toast??? Fried Ravioli Sliders??? Lasagne Samosas??? I could go on and on naming some of the most ridiculous and unnecessary recipes I have seen of late. But I can’t keep quiet any longer, someone has to speak up and beg them to stop making these monstrous creations.

I can appreciate culinary innovation and experimentation as much as the next person. My chocolate Bolognese of 2012 has remained infamous (and incessantly mocked) in family history. But we have to know when to stop. Sometimes there is a reason something hasn’t been tried before – BECAUSE WE DON’T NEED IT.

Whilst it may have worked for the ‘Cronut’, some foods just do not need to be combined. Lasagne is good on its own. Samosas are good on their own. Let them keep that solo integrity. They are so classic and independently so fulfilling that to fuse them is to besmirch the good name of both.

This continual and unnecessary combining of foods speaks on a deeper level of our desire as a society to have everything we want all at once. These recipes are gluttonous and over-indulgent, much like the modern lifestyle many people live.

But I am here to plea – lets go back to simpler times. When ravioli wasn’t fried and used as a burger bun. When French toast didn’t need to be covered in cheese and pepperoni. Let’s appreciate classic and delicious dishes for what they are. There is no need to have everything you want all at once.

Sometimes, you can have too much of a good thing.